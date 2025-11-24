Cebu City declares blue code alert due to TD Verbena

By: Doris C. Bongac - Senior Copy Editor - CDN Digital | November 24,2025 - 06:52 AM

| DOST-Pagasa

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A blue code alert is now in effect in Cebu City to prepare for any eventualities that may result from Tropical Depression Verbena.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. said the declaration was made to prepare for Tropical Depression Verbena that entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, while they also would continue to address the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

A blue code alert means a heightened state of readiness for a disaster.

READ: LIST: Cebu, Bohol LGUs suspend classes due to TD Verbena

Full readiness for rapid deployment

With the declaration, Archival said that “all disaster, rescue, medical, engineering, traffic, and barangay teams are on full readiness for rapid deployment.”

“An incoming weather disturbance expected to bring heavy rains to our city in the coming hours. Because of these heightened risks, enhanced preparedness measures are now in effect,” Archival said.

Pagasa hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over Cebu and others parts of Central Philippines as of 5 a.m. today due to Tropical Depression Verbena.

READ: Heavy rainfall expected in Cebu as LPA enters PAR — Pagasa

Blue code alert

On Sunday night, Archival announced on his social media the declaration of a blue code alert and the suspension of face-to-face classes here.

“Upon the recommendation of the CCDRRRMO [Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office), the city government is advising the temporary suspension of all face-to-face classes. Schools are directed to shift to modular or asynchronous learning until weather conditions stabilize,” he said.

Moreover, Archival said that evacuation centers would remain open and fully supported while heavy equipment and clearing teams would be stationed in identified landslide areas to ensure quick response and immediate clearing of debris.

READ: EXPLAINER: How are storm signals and rainfall warnings different?

Stay alert

Residents in danger zones, riversides, slopes, and landslide-prone areas are also urged to stay alert and follow barangay instructions.

Archival is also urging Cebuanos to avoid unnecessary travels for now, especially to high-risk and low-lying areas and to monitor official announcements, immediately report emergencies and look after the welfare of the elderly, children, PWDs, and pregnant women.

READ: 4 weather systems to dump rain on PH

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP