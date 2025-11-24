Talisay, Danao cancel Christmas activities, skip Sinulog 2026

A resident walks along damaged houses in the aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Talisay, in the province of Cebu on November 5, 2025. (AFP)

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Wanting to focus on their recovery from the ill effects of Typhoon Tino, two Cebu mayors have announced their plans to cancel the hosting of costly Christmas activities and to skip the Sinulog 2026.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas and Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nato” Durano III said that they would rather spend available funds to address concerns caused by the typhoon that hit Cebu on November 4 and aid those who were badly affected by the calamity.

READ: Cebu City told: Skip lavish Christmas parties

“Mangayo ko ninyo og dako nga pagsabot. Dili sa ta maghimo og mga kalingawan karon kay naa pa tay daghan kaayong fellow Talisaynons nga nagkinahanglan og tabang gikan nato,” Gullas said.

(I am asking for your understanding. We will not make any celebrations now because we have a lot of fellow Talisaynons who need help from us.)

READ: Tino death toll climbs to 269; Uwan fatalities at 28

Christmas program

In an advisory which he posted on his social media page Saturday night, Gullas said they would have to cancel this year’s Christmas program.

Moreover, Gullas said that they would also have to cancel the Charter Day concert that would be scheduled in January 2026 as they would also skip next year’s Sinulog grand parade.

Talisay City celebrates its Charter Day every January 12.

“Ang budget unta para ana, ato na lang i-redirect para makatabang og rebuild sa mga areas nga na-washout sa bagyong Tino,” Gullas said.

(Our budget for that we will just redirect so that we can help rebuild those areas that were washed out by Typhoon Tino.)

READ: Flood control scams: Marcos vows no Merry Christmas for culprits

Gullas, however, clarified that they would continue to share the spirit of Christmas at City Hall by mounting a Christmas tree and Belen, which he said would be a symbol of hope. But these would not be as grand as compared to the previous years.

Lantern parade

In Danao City, Mayor Durano said that they would forgo the ‘Pasundayag sa Pasko’ng Danawanon Lantern Parade’ that would be scheduled next month as they would also intend to skip Sinulog 2026 to focus on their recovery efforts and the need to extend aid and service to Tino victims.

Durano said that 14 of their city’s 42 barangays were badly affected by the flash flood caused by Tino.

“Hangtud karon, padayon ang atong clearing out ug recovery efforts, ilabi na sa mga low-lying barangays,” he said in a video message that was shared on Danao City’s official Facebook page.

(Until now, we continue our clearing out and recovery efforts, especially to those low-lying barangays.)

The Danao City mayor also admitted that they were facing a challenge on where to source the funding that they would need for their city’s recovery efforts.

“Karon hagit nato ang pagpangita og pundo para sa recovery sa atong dakbayan. Lakip ang pag-ayo, pagdesinyo, ug pagpalig-on sa mga programa sa infrastructure ug panglawas nga mu-protekta sa tong komunidad gikan sa umaabot pang katalagman,” he said.

(Now, our challenge is to find funds for the recovery of our city. That includes the repairs, design and strengthening of the programs of our infrastructure and health that we need to protect from our community from coming calamities.)

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