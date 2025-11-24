Signal No. 1 raised in Cebu, rest of Visayas due to TD Verbena

Pagasa raises Signal No. 1 over most of the Visayas, and some parts of Luzon and Mindanao due to tropical depression Verbena. (DOST-Pagasa)

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The state weather bureau has hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over central and northern Cebu and most of the Visayas regions due to tropical depression Verbena.

In their 5:00 a.m. bulletin on Monday, November 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has listed the following areas in Cebu covered under the storm signal:

READ: LIST: Cebu, Bohol LGUs suspend classes due to TD Verbena

Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Cebu City, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Argao, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Alcantara, Tabogon, Badian, Sibonga, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Dalaguete, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Dumanjug, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay, Alegria, Alcoy, and the Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands.

Strong winds are also expected over the central and southern portions of Eastern Samar and Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Bohol, the northern portion of Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique including Caluya Islands and Guimaras.

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible under TCWS No. 1.

READ: Cebu City declares blue code alert due to TD Verbena

LPA intensifies into TD ‘Verbena’

As of 2:00 a.m. on November 24, the low pressure area monitored inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) has developed into a tropical depression “Verbena.”

Pagasa last spotted the weather system 285 km east northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h, while moving westward at 30 km/h.

According to Pagasa, Verbena will make landfall or pass close over northeastern Mindanao on Monday noon or afternoon.

It will then cross Visayas and the northern portion of Palawan from today until Wednesday, November 26.

READ: LPA develops into Tropical Depression Verbena; Signal No. 1 in 22 areas

Heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge are expected in affected areas. However, these conditions may still be experienced in those outside the landfall point.

Pagasa has urged the public to keep updated through their official announcements, with other rainfall warnings to be issued by local Regional Services Divisions.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP