Sea travels suspended in Cebu as TD Verbena nears

Several ports in Cebu, including the Hagnaya Port in San Remigio town, suspended sea trips due to Tropical Depression Verbena. | CDN Digital File photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) stations in northern and southern Cebu have ordered the temporary suspension of sea travels beginning Monday, November 24, due to the inclement weather brought by Tropical Depression Verbena.

The directive came after the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in Cebu at 5 a.m. today.

Pagasa forecasts heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge in affected areas, with rough seas of up to 3.0 m expected in the coastal waters of Cebu.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

READ: LIST: Cebu, Bohol LGUs suspend classes due to TD Verbena

Precautionary measure

The PCG has reminded vessel operators to follow appropriate precautionary measures as the weather condition worsens.

“All vessel operators are directed to take shelter at the nearest harbor, port or designated anchorage area and refrain from proceeding to sea while adverse weather condition persist,” read part of the PCG notice to mariners.

Sea trips canceled

Meanwhile, several ports in Cebu have suspended their sea trips for Monday following the PCG’s announcement.

As of 8 a.m., trips to all destinations have been canceled in the Polambato Port (Bogo City), Hagnaya Port (San Remegio), and the Santa Fe Port in Bantayan Island.

This is a developing story, refresh for updates.

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