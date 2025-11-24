TD Verbena maintains strength; Signal No. 1 raised in Cebu, rest of Visayas

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains hoisted in Cebu and parts of the Visayas as TD Verbena moves westward. | DOST-Pagasa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical Depression Verbena continues to maintain its strength as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea, the state weather bureau reported.

In their 8 a.m. bulletin on Monday, November 24, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that the weather system will bring heavy rainfall and strong winds in affected areas.

Verbena’s center was located 290 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, moving westward at 20 km/h. It packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h, with gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

Signal No. 1 remains in some areas

Pagasa has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 in the following areas as of Monday morning:

LUZON: The southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Magsaysay, San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan), the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas, Bongabong), Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran) including Cuyo and Calamian Islands, and mainland Masbate.

VISAYAS: The central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Sulat, San Julian, City of Borongan, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, Lawaan, Balangiga, General Macarthur, Giporlos, Quinapondan, Hernani, Salcedo, Guiuan, Mercedes, Taft), the central and southern portions of Samar (Hinabangan, Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, San Sebastian, Daram, Talalora, Zumarraga, Almagro, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, City of Catbalogan, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas), Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Cebu, Camotes Islands, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, Antique including Caluya Islands and Guimaras.

MINDANAO: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, San Miguel, City of Tandag, Tago, Bayabas, Cagwait, Marihatag), Agusan del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, and the northeaster portion of Misamis Oriental (Magsaysay).

Verbena’s track

Verbena is expected to make landfall or pass near northeastern Mindanao on Monday afternoon before crossing the Visayas and northern Palawan until Wednesday, November 26.

Pagasa said Verbena may slightly intensify before landfall but will likely remain a tropical depression over land. After it reaches the West Philippine Sea, Verbena may further intensify into a tropical storm.

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