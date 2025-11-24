Verbena unlikely to become typhoon inside PAR —Pagasa

Verbena may remain a tropical depression as it hits the country, but will still bring heavy rains and strong winds to affected areas. | CDN Digital Photo by Brian Ochoa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The weather disturbance Verbena will likely remain a tropical depression as it crosses the country, the state weather bureau reported.

The approaching weather system is also not expected to strengthen while passing through the Visayas regions, Engr. Al Quiblat, weather services chief of Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) explained in an interview.

“It will remain a tropical depression before landfall. As it moves across the Visayas, it is expected to maintain this category until it exits the Visayas landmass through Panay Island,” he said in Cebuano.

However, he shared that Verbena may intensify and become a tropical storm before making landfall in Palawan on Tuesday evening, Nov. 25.

“By Wednesday, once it moves out into the West Philippine Sea, it will maintain its tropical storm status,” he said.

“Before it leaves the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Thursday, it could reach the category of a severe tropical storm, but by then it will already be far from the country.”

READ: EXPLAINER: The different categories of tropical cyclones

Verbena to hit Cebu on Tuesday

According to the state weather bureau’s 11 a.m. bulletin on Monday, Nov. 24, Verbena was last located 205 km east southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

“We expect it to make landfall in Surigao this afternoon or tonight,” Quiblat said.

The tropical depression will then traverse to Leyte as it hits Central Visayas, bringing heavy rains and winds to Cebu.

“We cannot specify yet exactly which part of Central Visayas will be directly hit, but its area of influence is 200 kilometers. So, Cebu will still be affected,” he said.

Pagasa projects that Verbena will pass through the region early Tuesday morning.

READ: TD Verbena maintains strength; Signal No. 1 raised in Cebu, rest of Visayas

Expect heavy rains, flooding

As of Monday morning, Cebu and several areas in Visayas have been placed under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 1.

Quiblat stressed that although just minimal to minor wind impact is expected, the public must still look out for heavy rains.

“As of noon, the Visayas PRSD has issued an orange rainfall warning for Cebu,” he said.

Intense rains are expected throughout the afternoon, which may flood low-lying areas and trigger landslides in mountainous ones.

READ: EXPLAINER: What do color-coded rainfall warnings mean?

Not as strong as Tino

Quiblat said Verbena does not bring the same amount of torrential rain as typhoon Tino, which caused flash floods across Cebu.

However, the public is urged to remain cautious as the province continues to recover from recent calamities.

“Let’s stay cautious because there are still remnants from Typhoon Tino. Our rivers and other waterways have reduced capacity due to siltation—loose soil from upstream has been deposited in our water channels. Until now, these have not been dredged, so there is still a possibility of flooding,” he said.

“The condition of our environment is not yet good. So, overflowing of rivers and drainages may still cause flash floods.”

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

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