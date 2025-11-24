Circa 1900: where history, culture, and cuisine converge  

Cebu City, Philippines — Circa 1900 stands today as a timeless haven where heritage is not only preserved but lived — a place where history, culture, and cuisine come together in one beautifully nostalgic escape.

With its restored ancestral charm, lush surroundings, and warm hospitality, Circa 1900 has become one of Cebu’s most enchanting destinations for intimate celebrations, milestone gatherings, and elegant private events.

Long before it became one of Cebu’s most distinctive lifestyle destinations, the grounds on which Circa 1900 now stands bore witness to chapters of Filipino history. During World War II, Casa Dos — one of Cebu’s most well-preserved ancestral homes — served as the headquarters of the Japanese command for the Visayas. Its graceful halls once echoed with the footsteps of soldiers and strategists, and later, with the calm presence of General Douglas MacArthur, who found solace within its very rooms.

The 60-hectare estate belonged to four prominent Cebuano families — Sanson, Jereza, Castillo, and Villa — whose legacy endures in the historic name Sanjercasvil, an acronym honoring their union. The former Jereza residence has since been lovingly restored into Casa Dos, now an exquisite events venue steeped in memory and character. Beside it stands Casa Uno, the ancestral home of Dr. Jose Castillo and family, whose contributions to Cebu’s medical heritage include the founding of The Maternity Clinic and Southern Islands Hospital (now Sotto).

Photo from Circa 1900 Facebook page

Today, Casa Uno and Casa Dos form the beating heart of Circa 1900 — a heritage enclave where the past is carefully preserved and reimagined for contemporary dining and gatherings. Casa Dos now houses Cicada Tapas & Bar and Noshery Bakery + Sweets, two concepts that embody Circa 1900’s signature warmth, creativity, and culinary artistry.

Within these restored spaces, history lingers — not in silence, but in tender echoes. Subtle wartime markings remain intentionally untouched, honoring stories of endurance, while sepia-toned photographs recall moments time chose to remember. For the Primary Group of Builders, who painstakingly restored these ancestral homes, preserving these traces of the past is a deliberate gesture — the one imperfection allowed, and the very reason the place feels so real.

Every detail at Circa 1900 is a gentle nod to what once was: carefully preserved architecture, thoughtfully curated interiors, and cuisine inspired by nostalgic flavors elevated with modern sensibilities. Here, every meal tells a story, and every corner whispers a memory — where history feels like home, and every bite is a taste of the past made beautifully present.

A storied setting for celebrations

With its restored ancestral charm, lush surroundings, and warm hospitality, Circa 1900 has become one of Cebu’s most enchanting destinations for intimate celebrations, milestone gatherings, and elegant private events. Whether in the timeless halls of Casa Dos or the charming spaces of Casa Uno, each celebration becomes part of the estate’s ongoing story.

From bespoke dining experiences to thoughtfully curated event offerings, Circa 1900 invites guests to celebrate life’s most meaningful moments in a setting where history and heart come together.

Celebrate with Circa 1900 — Discover Our Latest Events & Dining Packages. For sales and event inquiries, please call 0908 866 3548 or email [email protected]. Visit its website for more information.