Daanbantayan fire razes home, unattended stove eyed as cause

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities are currently investigating a fire that completely destroyed a house in Sitio Combado, Barangay Bagay, Daanbantayan, northern Cebu on Saturday, November 22, with initial reports pointing to an unattended butane stove as the possible cause.

The fire completely destroyed the home of 71-year-old Artemia Capisnon, a widow and resident of the area.

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In an interview with CDN Digital on Monday, November 24, Fire Officer Dharlene Mari of Daanbantayan Fire Station said the investigation was ongoing, with personnel examining a room of the affected house where the fire was believed to have originated.

The blaze, reported at approximately 7:55 p.m., prompted an immediate response from firefighters.

According to Mari, a neighbor living about 30 meters away heard two explosions from the affected house before the fire broke out.

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Mari added that an off-duty personnel likely witnessed the incident through a live video in social media and alerted the fire station.

Casualty and damage

Authorities said that the reported casualty, who was a 67-year-old resident living one house away from the affected property, possibly suffered a heart attack during the incident.

Mari confirmed that nearby houses were spared thanks to the swift response of firefighters.

Four individuals were affected, including Capisnon’s child and two grandchildren.

Initial estimates placed the damage to property at around P100,000, though the figure may increase after submission of affidavits of loss and inventories of building materials.

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Mari emphasized that the cause remained under investigation while officials examined the room and other areas of the house for evidence.

Local authorities continue to assess the incident and verify the full circumstances of the fire, focusing on the possible role of the butane stove in sparking the blaze.

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