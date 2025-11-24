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Maayo Argao celebrates the season with two festive offers: A Holiday in full color 

- November 24, 2025

Argao, Cebu — This Christmas season, Maayo Argao invites guests to experience the heartfelt spirit of Filipino holidays through two special festive stay packages designed to bring families together in warmth, comfort, and celebration.

Let Maayo Argao be your home for the holidays—where the season’s joy shines brighter by the sea. 

 

Nestled along the serene southern coast of Cebu, Maayo Argao transforms into a coastal Christmas escape—where the glow of the season meets the  calm of nature and the joy of togetherness. 

A Holiday in full color: Yuletide getaway 

Maayo Argao
Room, Breakfast & Festive Buffet Included 

Celebrate the season with a coastal retreat wrapped in festive cheer. Book your stay from now to  December 30, 2025, for stays on December 24, 25, 31, 2025, and January 1, 2026. 

Yuletide Getaway Package Includes:  

  • Overnight stay in a room or villa of your choice
  • Festive Breakfast Buffet for adults + complimentary for 2 children (12 & below) • Festive Dinner or Holiday Brunch Buffet for adults + complimentary for 2 children • Yuletide Refreshment on arrival 
  • Special Holiday Sweet Treat 

Promo Code: YULEGTWY 

Rates: 

  • Standard Room — PHP 5,500 
  • Family Room — PHP 9,400 
  • 3-Bedroom Villa — PHP 13,900 
  • 4-Bedroom Villa — PHP 17,200 
  • Villa Suite — PHP 16,600 

Perfect for Noche Buena, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and family bonding.

Home for the Holidays: A cozy festive escape 

Maayo Argao
Room, Breakfast & Yuletide Refreshment Included 

Plan ahead and enjoy early holiday warmth. Book from October 15 to November 30, 2025, for  stays December 1, 2025, to January 2, 2026. 

Includes: 

  • Overnight stay in room or villa 
  • Breakfast for adults (per room category) 
  • Special Yuletide Refreshment on arrival 

Promo Code: HOM25 

Rates: 

  • Standard Room — PHP 2,800 
  • Family Room — PHP 5,500 
  • 3-Bedroom Villa — PHP 10,200 
  • 4-Bedroom Villa — PHP 12,800 

Celebrate Christmas the Maayo Way 

Slow living, family bonding, and nature-inspired holiday experiences await. From festive feasts to  waking up by the coast, every stay becomes a memory made in full color. 

For Bookings & Inquiries, contact 0908 866 3548 or email [email protected]. Let Maayo Argao be your home for the holidays—where the season’s joy shines brighter by the sea. 

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