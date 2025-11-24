Liloan orders preemptive evacuation as TD Verbena nears

Residents along the Cotcot River were evacuated to the Liloan Central School starting at midnight on Monday. | Municipality of Liloan

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Learning from the massive flooding that they experienced when Typhoon Tino hit Cebu last November 4, officials of the municipality of Liloan have ordered the preemptive evacuation of residents in low-lying areas and those along water bodies.

Starting at midnight on Monday, preemptive evacuation was ordered among residents near the Cotcot River, who were transferred to the Liloan Central School in Brgy. Poblacion, due to the threats of Tropical Depression Verbena.

In a report, the local government said they have so far relocated at least 137 individuals, including children, from along the Cotcot River.

READ: San Fernando El Rey Parish in Liloan reopens doors a month after tragedy

At around noontime, emergency responders from Brgy. Cotcot were sent to the different subdivisions that are located along the riverbank to do house-to-house visits and inform the residents of the need to evacuate in case of rise in water level.

Typhoon Tino killed over a hundred individuals in Cebu. Among them were at least 35 from Liloan town, most of whom were washed in the water current when the Cotcot River swelled.

Liloan and the neighboring Consolacion town were among the hardest hit by the flooding caused by Tino.

READ: Verbena threatens Visayas, Mindanao with floods, landslides

Preemptive evacuation

On Monday, Liloan officials started the evacuation of residents in flood-prone areas in Brgys. Calero, Yati, Labatan, San Vicente, and Cabadiangan.

“For those living near creeks or in lowlands and flood prone areas, and those who were flooded during typhoon Tino, we strongly advise to do a preemptive evacuation to our designated evacuation center or to any favorable safe locations,” Yati barangay officials said in an advisory.

“Our Barangay Responders will be doing rounds to encourage constituents in flood prone areas to do a preemptive evacuation,” they added.

Evacuees from Brgy. Calero were accommodated at the Calero Integrated School while those from Yati were referred to the Yati Elementary School. Those coming from Brgy. Labatan were directed to proceed to the old barangay hall or the second floor of the Labatan National High School.

Residents of Cabadiangan were directed to proceed to the E. Veloso Elementary School and Kasantos Day Care Center.

In an advisory, the local government of Liloan said that water level at the Cotcot River remained low as of noontime on Monday, while scattered rainshowers were already experienced after Cebu was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1. However, they do not want to take any chances.

“Let us all stay safe and vigilant,” the local government said.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP