Astra Lifestyle Centre: Cebu Landmasters Inc. new flagship project shines in Mandaue City

The upcoming Astra Lifestyle Centre, situated strategically along A.S. Fortuna Street in Mandaue City, recently celebrated a significant milestone by hosting an exclusive “First Look” and tenant unveiling for media partners and future occupants on November 20, 2025.

With the opening date set for December 15, the Astra Lifestyle Centre is set to become a thriving community hub just in time for the holiday season.

Developed by Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI), Astra Lifestyle Centre is poised to become Cebu’s premier lifestyle destination, bringing together a vibrant, curated mix of dining, retail, wellness, and leisure in one stylish, accessible hub. The official opening is set for December 15, 2025.

A strategic and stunning destination

As a core part of a larger mixed-use complex that includes residential towers, office spaces, and the soon-to-open Radisson Red hotel (the first in the country), the Astra Lifestyle Centre boasts a significant built-in market and strategic location between Mandaue and Cebu City.

CLI Senior EVP and COO Jose Franco Soberano, who reinforced the company’s vision and commitment to the project, shared the story behind the name “Astra”.

“The name Astra, meaning ‘star,’ reflects the developer’s ambition to ‘showcase the best of the best’ and our commitment to our partners,” Soberano stated. “We are reaching for the stars, showcasing the best of our local superstars and new Manila stars here.”

Tenant mix: A curated collection of stars

The Centre features a diverse mix of homegrown concepts, specialized services, and maiden Cebu branches, ensuring everyday convenience meets elevated lifestyle experiences.

Basement (Everyday Essentials & Wellness): Anchored by Metro Supermarket Astra, this floor focuses on health, beauty, and practical needs, featuring clinics like Denta Prime, and wellness centers such as Nova Skin and Inner Peace PH.

Ground Floor (Premium Dining & Boutique Retail): Home to award-winning fine dining Tales and Feelings, Boru by Hana Maruken (Osaka-style Ramen, first in Cebu), High Cheeks and Steaks (Manila favorite, first in Cebu), plus high-end fashion and lifestyle boutiques.

Upper Floors (Leisure, Family & Recreation): These floors will cater to leisure, family & recreation activities. This includes family-focused concepts like Wellplayed Playground and Kids Cafe, The Little Gym, and specialized dining, including Nabe Unlimited Japanese Hotpot (first in Cebu) and local favorites like Royal Krua Thai and Kalipay Filipino.

Commitment to partnership

A recurring sentiment from the developers and tenants was the emphasis on partnership. CLI’s leadership stressed that the company views tenants as true business partners, not just transactional clients, stating: “If we’re doing well, all our partners have to do well with us.”

Ms. Jess Labares, owner of Jess Beauty Salon & Spa, affirmed this philosophy, noting that she chose Astra not just for its strategic location but because CLI “treats their tenants as business partners.”

Mr. Julian Prosevicius of Tales and Feelings expressed excitement for the new space, which allows his restaurant to expand its vision of Filipino hospitality and global dining on a “larger, more expressive stage.”

Ready for the Holidays

With the opening date set for December 15, the Astra Lifestyle Centre is set to become a thriving community hub just in time for the holiday season. The centre promises to deliver an exciting, all-in-one experience for the region’s residents, professionals, and families.