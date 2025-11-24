Ellen Adarna shares tips on how to deal with cheaters, gaslighters

Ellen Adarna accuses Derek Ramsay of cheating and gaslighting as the couple confirms their separation. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ladies from across the country have dubbed Ellen Adarna as the “patron saint” of boundaries.

She made headlines again last week as she exposed her husband, Derek Ramsay, in his alleged affair with a longtime friend.

In her Instagram stories, Ellen shared some screenshots of conversations between Derek and the mystery girl and then proceeded to share some audio recordings of their fights.

READ: Derek Ramsay on Ellen Adarna’s allegations: ‘I didn’t cheat. Never!

Even with this traumatic experience, Ellen remained calm and openly joked about it with her followers online.

After reading one comment from her followers who shared about her toxic relationship, Ellen gave 10 tips on how to deal with a cheating partner and handle a toxic relationship.

Here are Ellen Adarna’s tips:

1. Screenshot faster than they can unsend.

2. Record like you’re filming a documentary. Know what really happened and review everything. Cheaters/gaslighters love to rewrite history, but evidence doesn’t change. They’ll bend your reality and make you question your sanity.

3. Keep everything in writing. They love storytelling and playing the victim, but they hate receipts.

4. Back up your files like it’s the end of the world.

5. Make a timeline. Their lies have seasons.

6. Stay calm.

7. Secure your phone. Change passwords.

8. Collect quietly. Don’t disturb their delusion.

9. Gather witnesses. This strengthens your evidence.

10. Lawyer up. Protect yourself.

Ellen also added a spicy line that would surely go viral:

“Collect the truth — and let them choke on it.”

Along with the tips Ellen gave, on her next Instagram post, she also advised people who have been cheated on and are in a toxic relationship to seek help.

“And lastly, see a therapist & build a strong support system. Healing is power.”

READ: Ellen Adarna has ‘more receipts’ vs Derek Ramsay, claims he ‘terrorized’ helpers

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