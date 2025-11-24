San Fernando: Assault incident between security guards settled amicably

A security guard sustained bruises and swelling to his left eye after his fellow head guard allegedly punched him three times before fleeing the scene. | Photo courtesy of San Fernando Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The complainant in an assault case involving two security guards in San Fernando, Cebu, has withdrawn his complaint upon reaching an amicable settlement with the suspect on Monday, November 24.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Herbert Longakit Pananganan of San Fernando Police Station confirmed that the compromise agreement was finalized earlier today, with both parties and their families present at the police station.

The suspect, Ronald Rama Mendez, 38, agreed to shoulder the medical expenses for Dionisio Obaner De Gracia, 35, who sustained significant injuries to his left eye and surrounding areas.

READ: Drunk security guard faces raps for punching Talisay traffic enforcer

Disagreement over leave requests

The incident occurred on Saturday, November 22, at approximately 6 p.m. inside a cement plant compound in Sitio Luknay, Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernando.

According to the police report, Mendez, who serves as head security guard at the compound, attacked De Gracia while the latter was attending to his motorcycle.

The dispute, Pananganan said, stemmed from a disagreement over work duties and leave requests.

De Gracia had reportedly been following up on the status of his leave, which Mendez, the head guard, considered excessive and disruptive. Their verbal disagreement escalated to physical violence, with Mendez allegedly punching De Gracia three times in the face.

When fellow security personnel intervened to de-escalate the situation, Mendez reportedly fled the scene.

Police later conducted a hot pursuit and arrested the suspect around 11:50 p.m. that same day at their workplace compound.

Documentation for settlement ongoing

Authorities emphasized that documentation for both parties’ settlement is ongoing.

Pananganan noted that the amicable resolution was reached voluntarily by the victim, who initially intended to file a formal complaint but later opted to settle.

The San Fernando Police are now processing the necessary paperwork to officially record the agreement and the release of Mendez.

READ: Security guards proposed as AFP reservists to strengthen nat’l defense

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP