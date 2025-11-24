33rd Cebu City Olympics: Games postponed due to TD Verbena

Cebu City Olympics opening parade. | DepEd Cebu City photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 33rd Cebu City Olympics pressed pause on all events on Monday, November 24, as a precaution while Tropical Depression Verbena moves across the Visayas.

Francis Ramirez, sports coordinator of the Department of Education Cebu City Division, confirmed the suspension after Cebu City and the rest of Cebu was placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

“Mo-resume ta after sa tropical depression kung naa na go signal sa authorities,” Ramirez said.

(We will resume after the tropical depression and when he get the go signal from authorities.)

The Cebu City Olympics, the longest-running multisport event in Cebu and the qualifying meet for the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), opened last Saturday at the Cebu City Sports Center.

Ramirez said the suspension covers both outdoor and indoor events, including competitions scheduled at SM Seaside City Cebu.

But he gave the assurance that once the storm signal is lifted by concerned agencies, the games will resume right away, with organizers aiming to finish the meet within the week.

“Right now, nag-meeting mga tournament managers with SM Seaside para naa’y adjustments sa schedule. Naa nami plan A and B, ug gi-reserve lang gyud ang mga venue,” he said.

(Right now, tournament managers are in a meeting with SM Seaside to discuss the adjustments in the schedule. We already have plan A and B and the venues were already reserved.)

“Ang gibasehan namo ang advisory ni Nestor Archival ug ang two-day weather forecast. Kung two days lang ang suspension, by Wednesday puhon mo-resume ta kung pwede na. Thursday and Friday among target nga mahuman.”

(We used as basis the advisory from Nestor Archival and the two-day weather forecast. If the suspension will last for two days, we will already be able to resume by Wednesday. We intend to finish everything by Thursday or Friday.)

Cebu City Olympics

There are seven sports events happening at SM Seaside City Cebu. These are wrestling, wushu, pencak silat, taekwondo, karatedo, dancesport, and arnis. Also, the cultural events of the meet will be held at the same venue.

Meanwhile, 10 sports events will be held at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC). These are athletics, swimming, badminton, basketball elementary boys, billiards, boxing, football, scrabble, sepak takraw, and the para games.

The DepEd Cebu City office is yet to post the current and official medal tally of the meet. As of Sunday, November 23, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters earned 11 gold medals in the track and field alone.

The swimming event, one of the medal-rich events in the meet, was supposed to kick off on Monday at the CCSC, but was postponed.

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