Muse to artist: Ahtisa Manalo shares 18-year Miss U 3rd runnerup journey

Ahtisa Manalo in her ethereal Val Taguba evening gown during the Top 12 of the 74th Miss Universe. | Photo from MUPH/ Facebook via Inquirer.net

CEBU CITY, Philippines— From a muse to an artist, a symbol of hope to many.

This is how Miss Universe 2025 third runner-up Ahtisa Manalo sees herself as she represented the Philippines in the most grandiose pageant stage in the world.

From her humble beginnings, Ahtisa brought her experience and shared how she managed to rise above even with the circumstances she had.

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After failing to get the move coveted crown in the universe, Ahtisa still feels like a winner as she gets so much love and support from her kababayans and fans from all over the world.

In her Instagram account she shared that after 18 years of being in the pageant industry, this was her final stint.

“After 18 years, I have finally arrived at my ultimate destination that is to represent the Philippines in the Miss Universe stage. My pageant journey may end, but the work continues. Let’s continue fighting for what we want —a better Philippines and a better universe. ,” she posted.

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This is her way of saying she will continue to work with the Alon Akademie to support and hone the greatness of each child no matter their background.

With pride and joy, Ahtisa made sure the Philippines was well-represented on the most beautiful night last November 11, in Thailand.

From her festival of festivals inspired national costume, to her sultry swimsuit rounds, down to her evening gown looks, she was definitely a muse to the Filipinos.

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And with that a lot of artists were fond of making artworks of her which made her heart full once again.

In her a separate Instagram post, Ahtisa shared some of the artworks her fans made.

“To everyone whose creativity was reflected in each artwork shared and created, digital or tangible, I want to thank you for immortalizing me in the most beautiful way possible.

It was an honor being a muse to so many talented artists. ,” said Ahtisa.

This was the first time since 2018 that the Philippines made it to the top three in the Miss Universe stage.