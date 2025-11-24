Ayala Malls Center Cebu shares light and hope this Christmas season

Ayala Malls Center Cebu shares light and hope this season of giving as it lights up its Christmas Trees.

The launch of the A Light We Share campaign stand as a testament to Ayala Group’s commitment to social development.

On November 21, 2025 at the Ayala Center Cebu Activity Center, Ayala Malls Center Cebu officially welcomed the yuletide season with a message of hope and light amid the challenges faced by Cebuanos.

A light we share

More than just an annual tree-lighting ceremony, this year’s unveiling of Ayala Malls Center Cebu’s Christmas Trees symbolized the light that many Cebuanos need today. Every bulb represented stories, kindness, and generosity that continue to shine despite adversity. As the Christmas Trees brighten the mall, they also mark the launch of Ayala Malls Center Cebu’s A Light We Share campaign—a donation initiative meant to inspire hope among those in need.

Janra Montilla, Marketing Cluster Lead of Ayala Malls Center Cebu, emphasized the importance of small acts of kindness during difficult times. “Each donation given through a light we share comes with an ornament card where one can write a message of hope shared on the tree of light… these messages will be passed and given to the affected communities.

These words will be the first thing they see– a reminder that we care and that we are here, ready to serve.” More than providing in-kind assistance, Ayala Malls Center Cebu aims to provide mental support to Cebuanos through messages of hope, simple yet meaningful reminders that someone, somewhere, cares.

A symbol of shared strength

As Ayala Malls Center Cebu continues to help affected communities, it also carries forward the messages of hope from its donors and shoppers. These small notes of kindness, like little beams of light, can brighten even the darkest places when shared together.

General Manager Jia Sadol expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to their shared effort to serve the community. “Thank you to each one of you, our merchant partners, our suppliers, our media friends, our team, and our customers. Thank you for your trust and support and being with us so that Ayala Center Cebu can continue to serve our community, inspire hope, and bring joy, to all Cebuanos.” She added that beyond material gifts from the mall, she hopes shoppers take with them the gifts of joy and hope—gifts they can share with others and with the entire Cebuano community.

The lighting of the Christmas Trees and the launch of the A Light We Share campaign stand as a testament to Ayala Group’s commitment to social development. This effort is not merely a lone initiative, but a shared light that uplifts communities, heals wounds, and reminds everyone that hope will always find its way forward.

Visit Ayala Center Cebu this Christmas season and experience the warmth, joy, and light that the community shares. Take part in the A Light We Share campaign, enjoy the festive displays, and celebrate the spirit of giving with family and friends only at Ayala Center Cebu.