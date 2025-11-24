Cesafi: USC Warriors, SHS Magis Eagles bounce back with wins

The University of San Carlos Warriors | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors and the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles returned to their winning ways in the Cesafi Season 25 basketball tournament.

USC overcame the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats, 73-62, in the collegiate division game on Sunday, November 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In the high school division, the Magis Eagles dominated the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors, 82-60.

For the Warriors, Kyle Maglinte led the charge with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists, spearheading a comeback after USC trailed by 12 points, 23-35, at halftime.

Reil Aureo, returning from a minor injury, added 10 points to support the effort. Despite Jerian Marc Abello’s game-high 22 points for the Wildcats, USC outscored their opponents 11-6 in the final period to seal their fifth win against five losses, holding the fourth spot.

The Wildcats suffered their eighth defeat in 10 games, remaining at sixth place.

READ: Cesafi: Gabines drops 24 as Benedicto College Cheetahs rout USC Warriors

Magis Eagles ascend

In the high school clash, Henry Kristoffer Suico led the Magis Eagles with 17 points, five rebounds, two assists, and a block, while Lian Kent Basa contributed 13 points.

The Magis Eagles of Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu | Cesafi photo

The defending champions improved to 6-2, creating a four-way tie for the top four spots in the 11-team standings alongside University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, CIT-U, and Cebu Eastern College.

SCSC’s John Khino Buslon had a game-high 24 points, but his team remained winless after seven games.

Junior Wildcats win, too

In the other high school game, the CIT-U Junior Wildcats edged the Benedicto College (BC) Junior Cheetahs, 67-61.

The Junior Wildcats climbed to no. 2 in the standings with a 6-2 record.

Jero Deniel Rosellosa led CIT-U with 22 points, five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and a block. The Junior Cheetahs fell to 3-5, holding the no. 7 spot.

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