USPF investigates as athletes, moved off campus, complain online

The statement of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation | USPF FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) has addressed allegations of forcibly evicting athletes from their campus dormitory, calling the claims false.

USPF athletes across sports had expressed dismay over their loss of housing in social media posts, describing it as sudden and unfair.

“Everything feels heavy, sudden, and undeniably unfair,” one athlete said on Nov. 18, in a message that quickly went viral.

The athletes primarily lamented the long, daily commute prompted by their move out of campus. The daily travel, they said, often through heavy traffic, deprived them of time for rest.

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Loss of ‘second home’

Some athletes underscored that their displacement from campus took them from what had become a second home.

“The removal of the athletes’ dorm didn’t just close a facility—it took away the only space many of us could call home. After long, exhausting days juggling training and academics, where are we supposed to rest?” one athlete wrote.

“For athletes living far from campus, the dorm wasn’t a convenience—it was a necessity. For those with financial struggles, it wasn’t just shelter—it was our only chance to continue pursuing our dreams.”

In another post, some athletes said they just eat one meal a day to save their allowances, making the dormitory an essential form of support that offset some of their expenses.

The USPF administration strongly denounced in a statement what it described as “malicious, false, and grossly misleading” social media posts.

“The USPF strongly denounces the recently circulated malicious, false, and grossly misleading social media posts. The information distorts the actual issue, damaging the reputation of the University,” the school statement read.

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New housing delayed

“We urge the public to exercise caution and rely solely on official USPF communications. The University’s legal team is currently reviewing possible legal actions against those responsible for spreading such misinformation.”

According to USPF, in July 2025, officials determined that the dormitory’s living conditions were unsafe, unhygienic, and below the standards required by the Commission on Higher Education and other regulatory bodies.

To address this, the USPF Board of Trustees approved the closure of the dormitory, intending to provide athletes with smart housing facilities or upgraded dormitories. However, these alternatives proved unfeasible due to unforeseen circumstances.

The administration then selected and began renovating a new on-campus dormitory, but construction was delayed by the Sept. 30, 6.9-magnitude earthquake and typhoon Tino on Nov. 4.

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“In light of the continuous occurrences of earthquakes in Cebu and other areas of the country, which are unforeseen or unpredictable, the USPF Crisis Management Committee during its meeting on Oct. 16, 2025, unanimously recommended implementing a policy for all athletes who had left the school premises or returned home starting Sept. 30, 2025, based on reports submitted by the Office of Vice President for Administration.

“Accordingly, a memorandum was issued to coaches and athletes on Oct. 17, 2025, advising those students to return to their respective homes indefinitely and until further notice, in view of the changeable delivery modes of classes and ensuring the utmost safety and well-being of everyone on campus. Further clarification was provided through a dialogue conducted by the University Administration with the coaches,” the statement added.

USPF also issued a separate memorandum to remind coaches of the policy. The school reportedly offered transportation allowances to athletes living far from the city, but none accepted.

‘Derogatory posts,’ student requests

In response to the online posts that the USPF administration found derogatory, the university formed a fact-finding team that met with coaches, the athletic director, and Student Affairs Services.

They found that some student-athletes had not been properly informed about changes to their accommodations, resulting in communication lapses.

Some university personnel were held accountable for failing to provide accurate information.

“An internal investigation is ongoing to determine accountability. On Nov. 22, 2025, the University Administration received formal requests from the affected student-athletes, and USPF is preparing its official response,” the school administration said.

“We appeal to the public not to be misled by false and irresponsible online posts. We call for responsible engagement and discernment when encountering unverified information.”

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