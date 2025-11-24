Nursing removed from list of ‘professional degree’ programs in US

File photo

LOS ANGELES — A major federal policy change has alarmed nurses across the United States—including Filipino American nurses—after the Department of Education (DOE) removed nursing from its list of recognized “professional degree” programs.

While the change does not affect licensure or scope of practice, it significantly limits federal student loan access for graduate nursing education, raising concerns about the future of the healthcare workforce.

Under the DOE’s updated definition, graduate nursing programs are now classified under general graduate programs, imposing lower borrowing limits.

READ: Cebu’s hero nursing student: ‘A little act of kindness can go a long way’

Previously, students in recognized professional programs could borrow up to $50,000 annually, with a lifetime cap of $200,000. The new rules limit graduate nursing students to $20,500 per year and a $100,000 lifetime cap. The elimination of Grad PLUS loans for new borrowers further restricts funding for tuition and extensive clinical training.

Advanced nursing programs—including the Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) and research-oriented PhD—require rigorous coursework and hundreds of clinical hours.

Without adequate federal loan options, students may face delays, higher private debt or the possibility of abandoning advanced study altogether.

Filipino nurses

Nursing leaders warn that restricting access to advanced education threatens both career advancement and the stability of the US healthcare system. The impact is particularly pronounced for Filipino American nurses, who make up a significant portion of the US nursing workforce.

Many pursue advanced practice roles such as nurse practitioners, nurse anesthetists, clinical nurse specialists or educators—positions critical for serving diverse and underserved communities.

As of 2022, Filipino nurses accounted for 33% of all foreign-born registered nurses and about 4% of the total US nursing workforce.

In 2024 alone, 28,258 Filipino BSN graduates took the US licensure exam, highlighting a steady influx of skilled nurses.

Philippine Nurses Association of America

In a joint statement with the Nursing Organizations of Color, the Philippine Nurses Association of America (PNAA) expressed deep concern over the DOE’s proposed redefinition. They emphasized that excluding MSN, DNP and nursing PhD programs from professional degree classification creates insurmountable financial obstacles for aspiring nurse leaders of color, who are essential to providing care in medically underserved communities.

The organizations highlighted that nurses of color already carry disproportionately higher student loan debt than their white counterparts.

“Our organizations stand with the American Nurses Association, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, and other stakeholders in expressing deep concern over this policy,” the joint statement said. “Advanced practice registered nurse programs meet every criterion for professional degrees: they require rigorous post-baccalaureate study, professional licensure, and prepare graduates as independent providers, healthcare system leaders, researchers, and educators. Excluding these programs undermines the education of a diverse nursing workforce essential for improving patient outcomes and access to care, particularly in underserved communities.”

American Nurses Association

The American Nurses Association (ANA) echoed these concerns. ANA President Jennifer Mensik Kennedy stressed that limiting federal loan access undermines efforts to address nursing shortages and threatened the ability of advanced practice nurses to provide care in rural and underserved areas.

“Nurses make up the largest segment of the healthcare workforce and the backbone of our nation’s health system,” Kennedy said.

The American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) also criticized the DOE’s decision, noting that the agency relied on narrow Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) codes that fail to reflect nursing’s academic rigor, licensure requirements, and essential contributions to healthcare.

“Excluding nursing from the definition of professional degree programs disregards decades of progress toward parity across health professions,” the organization said.

The DOE plans to implement the policy under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and will review public comments before issuing a final rule. Unless Congress intervenes or legal challenges arise, the new loan limits and elimination of Grad PLUS loans for new borrowers will apply to loans disbursed on or after July 1, 2026.

The joint statement concludes with a call to action: “We urge the Department of Education to revise the proposed definition to explicitly include post-baccalaureate advanced nursing programs as professional degrees, engage meaningfully with nursing stakeholders—especially nurses of color—and recognize nursing as a professional field on par with other health professions. Nurses are critical to the health of our nation, and federal policy must support a robust, diverse workforce capable of providing high-quality care to all communities.”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP