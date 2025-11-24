Cesafi 25: Gentallan’s 21 points lift UV to revenge victory vs. UC

Cesafi 25: UV’s Raul Gentallan goes for a tough basket while being defended by Carlo Salgarino (12) and Ray Charles Libatog (23) of UC. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Raul Gentallan powered the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers to a hard-earned 64–59 win over the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters to even up their Cesafi Season 25 series in their much-awaited rematch on Sunday night, November 23, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Gentallan, one of UV’s go-to scorers who missed their first-round loss to UC last October 12, delivered a game-high 21 points on 7-of-15 shooting. He also tallied six rebounds, three assists, and a steal in 31 minutes.

The Bukidnon native, last season’s Finals MVP, sat out their first meeting after reportedly feeling unwell. This time, he teamed up with fellow Bukidnon standout Kent Ivo Salarda, who chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and a steal. AJ Sacayan added 10 as UV improved to 8–2, good for third place.

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UV, still first in the standings

UC stayed on top of the standings at 9-2, while Benedicto College held second at 8-2 with a winner-over-the-other edge against UV. The loss also snapped UC’s seven-game winning streak.

Andre Cuizon led UC with 14 points, including an 8-of-10 clip from the free throw line. His aggressiveness helped the Webmasters climb back from a 20-point hole, 15–35, in the second quarter. With rookie Carlo Salgarino scoring back-to-back baskets, UC trimmed the deficit to six, 36-42, midway through the third.

UV responded through big man Steven Christian Cañete, who sparked a personal 5-0 run to restore an 11-point lead, 47–36. Gentallan later pushed the margin to 13 before UV carried a 49–40 advantage into the final frame.

UC made another push with just over three minutes left, as Ricofer Sordilla, Neon Chavez, Jepherson Nonol, and Mark Ecal combined to cut the deficit to five, 54–59.

Salarda answered with a crucial three that steadied UV, but UC stayed within striking distance. Ray Charles Libatog scored in the lane to make it 56–62, then Cuizon buried a jumper to bring the Webmasters within four with 39 seconds remaining.

Forced to foul in the final seconds, UC sent Gentallan to the stripe. He calmly knocked down both shots with 21 seconds left, giving UV enough cushion to close out the win.

Sordilla finished with 11 points, five rebounds, and two assists for UC.

UV returns to action tomorrow, Tuesday, November 25, against the CIT-U Wildcats at 6:45 p.m., aiming to break into the top two. UC faces the USC Warriors on Thursday, November 27.

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