Cebu City Mayor cancels trip ahead of TD Verbena’s landfall

Mayor Nestor Archival cancels his scheduled international trip due to threats of tropical depression Verbena to Cebu. | File Photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival has canceled his scheduled trip to Yokohama, Japan, due to the threat posed by Tropical Depression Verbena.

Archival was set to leave on Monday night, November 24, to speak at the Asia Smart City Conference — an international forum centered on technology, mobility, and climate resilience.

His cancellation followed advices from the Cebu City Disaster Council and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), as his presence is needed to lead the city’s preparations for the incoming weather disturbance.

READ: LPA develops into Tropical Depression Verbena; Signal No. 1 in 22 areas

“At a time like this, I need to be here at home — to stand with our teams, monitor the situation closely, and ensure we are fully prepared for any possible impact on our communities,” he said on social media.

As of Monday morning, Archival shared that he was in Manila to attend the National Peace and Order Council Meeting as the Chairman of the Regional Peace and Order Council Region 7.

READ: Cebu City declares blue code alert due to TD Verbena

Cebu City under blue alert

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has placed the city under Code Blue on Sunday night, November 23, due to recent and upcoming inclement weather.

With this, all disaster, rescue, engineering, medical, traffic, and barangay teams have been placed on full alert to prepare for possible emergencies.

Evacuation centers remain open, while crews have been instructed to prepare for clearing operations in areas prone to landslides.

The Cebu City Government has also suspended all face-to-face classes in public and private schools on November 24, based on the CCDRRMO’s recommendation.

Tino recovery continues

As the city braces for Verbena, the local government continues its recovery efforts for families affected by the onslaught of Typhoon Tino, whose torrential rainfall caused major flooding in Cebu.

“Restoration efforts for water, power, and major roads continue, alongside ongoing distribution of food and water to affected families,” the Cebu City Public Information Office said.

As of Monday afternoon, Cebu remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 due to Verbena. The state weather bureau forecasts heavy rainfall that may cause flooding and landslides in susceptible areas.

READ: Verbena unlikely to become typhoon inside PAR —Pagasa

DILG probes officials

Earlier this month, the DILG began investigating several Cebu officials who traveled to Europe even as Typhoon Tino was forecast to affect the province. The list, released on November 10, included the following:

Andrei Duterte (Provincial Board Member)

Manuel Santiago (Mayor of Pilar)

Edgar Rama (Mayor of Poro)

Greman Solante (Mayor of Tudela)

Aljew Frasco (Mayor of Liloan)

Alfredo Arquillano Jr. (Mayor of San Francisco)

Avis Ginoo-Monleon (Mayor of Catmon)

Felijur Quiño (Mayor of Compostela)

Their trip caused widespread criticism after Tino left thousands displaced due to major flooding.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, 150 deaths and 57 missing individuals have been recorded as of November 17 because of the typhoon.

READ: 8 Cebu officials went to UK despite threats from Tino – DILG

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