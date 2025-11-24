ICI asks Ombudsman to ‘investigate Romualdez’ on flood control scandal

Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez — File photo by Marianne Bermudez | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has shown a copy of its November 21 referral to the Ombudsman’s Office, in which the commission is asking the anti-graft body to further probe former House Speaker Martin Romualdez in relation to the flood control projects anomaly.

The referral includes Romualdez’s sworn affidavit and stenographic transcript, and related materials from his voluntary appearance before the ICI on October 14. However, it remains unclear whether this referral is the same joint report that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) submitted to the Ombudsman last Friday.

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“The Commission underscores that referring the matter at this stage is intended to permit the Honorable Office of the Ombudsman to promptly and immediately undertake its own fact-finding inquiry, consistent with established principles of coordination and to avoid duplicative or fragmented investigations,” the document reads.

“As the constitutionally designated disciplinary authority over public officials, the Office of the Ombudsman is better equipped to determine whether the circumstances, thus far disclosed, warrant administrative or criminal accountability under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards, and other applicable laws,” it adds.

“The ICI will continue to discharge its mandate under Executive Order No. 94. Any additional documents, evidence, or statements obtained in the course of its ongoing inquiries that bear upon this referral will be promptly transmitted to the Honorable Office of the Ombudsman,” it further says.

READ: Romualdez rejects Co’s accusations: ‘My conscience remains clear’

The ICI referral contains only the report related to Romualdez. The joint referral last week, by contrast, included recommended charges against both the former House Speaker and former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

“This is the referral of the ICI to the OMB last Friday. As stated in the referral of the commission, it submitted to the OMB documents and materials relative to former Speaker Romualdez and to aid the OMB in its investigation,” ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said. /das

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