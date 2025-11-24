DHL Group strengthens commitment to the Philippine market through strategic partnership with Gokongwei Group

Makati City, Philippines – DHL Group has reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the Philippine economy and boosting the local trade infrastructure through a strategic partnership with the Gokongwei Group.

DHL Group and the Gokongwei Group are committed to deepening their partnership through sustained collaboration and joint initiatives, particularly in key sectors such as life sciences and healthcare as well as retail.

As part of the partnership, DHL Group will focus on deepening its collaboration with the Gokongwei Group to customize services that address the evolving needs of businesses in the Philippines, while championing more practices that contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions in logistics operations.

Alan Surposa, Chief Advisor of the Gokongwei Group, emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships, stating, “In procurement, we need to look out for partners that deliver not just what they are asked for, but those that provide solutions that can help grow the business.” This sentiment highlights DHL Group’s role as a vital partner, committed to not only providing reliable logistics solutions but also supporting the growth and resilience of businesses in the region.

In line with this collaborative spirit, the leaders of DHL Group’s key business units expressed their commitment to enhancing the logistics landscape in the Philippines.

“Fast and reliable door-to-door delivery services are what we provide at DHL Express, ensuring that our customers’ shipments arrive on time, every time,” remarked Nigel Lockett, Managing Director of DHL Express Philippines.

“Flexible and cost-effective solutions for air and ocean freight are the hallmarks of DHL Global Forwarding, allowing us to meet the diverse needs of our clients,” stated Yvonne Lee, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Philippines.

“Focused on optimizing warehousing solutions, DHL Supply Chain ensures efficient inventory management and order fulfillment to support our customers’ operations,” highlighted Bevan Williams, Managing Director of DHL Supply Chain Philippines.

“Comprehensive domestic transportation solutions, including nationwide trucking services for raw materials and finished goods, are provided by DHL Summit Solutions, Inc., ensuring optimized routes and reduced costs,” added Edwin Wong, Interim Country Managing Director of DHL Summit Solutions, Inc.

Looking ahead, DHL Group and the Gokongwei Group are committed to deepening their partnership through sustained collaboration and joint initiatives, particularly in key sectors such as life sciences and healthcare as well as retail. In addition, both companies will prioritize strategic engagements with subsidiaries and suppliers to identify new growth opportunities and share best practices, as they seek to boost the Philippine market.To discover how DHL Group can help optimize your supply chain, consult a DHL specialist or visit http://www.dhl.com.