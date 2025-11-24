Rene Ceniza ekes out close win in Sugbu bowling shootout

Rene Ceniza. | SUGBU photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Veteran bowler Rene Ceniza had to dig deep to secure the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (Sugbu) Shootout title last Sunday, November 23, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Ceniza, competing in Division A, edged Division B standout Joma Avila in a tight final where they both finished with 184 pinfalls.

He clinched the championship through the lower handicap rule, carrying just five handicap points compared to Avila’s 15.

READ: Ceniza wins SUGBU tilt, 83-year-old Mauro steals the spotlight

Division C’s Tessie Dante completed the podium with 183 pinfalls. Ceniza also posted the highest scratch score of the finalists with 179, followed by Avila’s 169 and Dante’s 135, underscoring how strong Ceniza bowled even without handicap support.

In the Division A qualifying round, Ceniza tallied 852 pinfalls across four games to finish on top. Danny Sabang followed with 846, while Jomar Jumapao placed third with 826.

For the combined Division B and C qualifiers, Avila led the pack with 784 pinfalls. Dante placed second with 779, while Detlev Drossel came in third with 778 to round out the finalists.

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