Verbena makes landfall over Surigao del Sur on Monday afternoon

Tropical depression Verbena was last spotted at Tago, Surigao del Sur. | DOST-Pagasa

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical Depression Verbena has made landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, November 24.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported that the weather system packs sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center and gustiness of up to 75 km/h.

As of 2 p.m., it was last located in the vicinity of Tago, Surigao del Sur.

READ: Classes suspended in Northeastern Mindanao as TD Verbena nears

Storm signals hoisted

Pagasa, in its 2 p.m. bulletin, has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 in several areas:

LUZON: Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon; the northern portion of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente), including the Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands; and mainland Masbate Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)

VISAYAS: Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte

MINDANAO: Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon (Baungon, Libona, Manolo Fortich, Sumilao, Impasug-Ong, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Cabanglasan)

Heavy rainfall, severe winds, and storm surge are expected in affected areas.

The weather disturbance is expected to cross the Visayas and the northern portion of Palawan from today until Wednesday, November 26.

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