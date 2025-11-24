Marcos: ‘The lady on TV is not my real sister’

President Ferdinand Marcos —Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Senator Imee Marcos, who publicly accused him and his family of being drug users, is not his real sister, according to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a press briefing on Monday.

He admitted to the press that their friends and family had been worried about his eldest sister, whom he had been estranged for a while.

READ: Imee Marcos links President to drug use; Castro calls it a ‘desperate move’

“And the reason that is […] is because the lady you see talking on TV is not my sister,” Marcos said.

“We are very worried about her. I hope she feels better soon,” Marcos added.

This is a developing story. /apl

READ: DND: Imee Marcos’ remarks on president unlikely to trigger movement

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