CABC Boysen Cup: Undermanned Nation Paints clobbers Knoxout

Joefar Gerundo of Nation Paints drives hard to the basket. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nation Paints pulled off a stunner after routing Knoxout, 93-69, in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) Boysen Cup 2025 on Sunday, Nov. 23, at the Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Despite having only seven players available, Nation Paints delivered a convincing win to climb to 3-1, while Knoxout remained winless at 0-4.

Joefar Gerundio powered Nation Paints with a strong double-double worth 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

Darren Morandante added his own double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds, while also posting six assists, three blocks, and a steal.

Luijay Boholano and Al-Jay Daro chipped in 18 and 10 points.

READ: CABC Boysen Cup: Matunog erupts for 35 in Color Series win

For Knoxout, Jomar Watin and James Macario finished with 13 points each, while Clent Michael Hiramis contributed 10.

Nation Paints led by as many as 26 points, 93-67. The game had seven lead changes and four ties before they broke away for good.

In the other matchup, Titan Superflex kept their hold on the top spot at 3-1 after an 82-73 win over Color Series.

Chester Hinagdanan led Titan with 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists.

Carlos Baltar added a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Kurt Damandaman poured in 12.

Color Series’ Jhazriel Jumola tallied 23 points and 11 rebounds in the loss, dropping them to 2-2.

Meanwhile, Virtuoso capitalized on Healthy Home’s short lineup and cruised to a 122-85 victory to improve to 2-2.

Joseph Layar paced Virtuoso with 22 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Five others hit double figures: Philip Bryan Alegado (18), Adrian Halaghay (15), John Therese Buhawe (15), Winston Pedaria (13), and Genre Soriano (12).

Healthy Home, which had only five players available, got a huge effort from Ferdinand Tiro, who fired 36 points along with 10 rebounds, seven assists, and a block, as they slipped to 2-2.

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