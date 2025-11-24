Mandaue residents evacuate before Verbena arrives

Some evacuees moved to a gynasium in Mandaue City on Monday, Nov. 24 | Contributed photo by Mandaue City PIO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government has begun evacuating residents with the approach of tropical depression Verbena.

Residents living along the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers were the first to be evacuated, while City Hall advised residents outside the riverbanks to coordinate with their respective barangay captains.

This developed as Mandaue’s water absorption capacity had fallen, increasing the risk of flooding across the city even with light rainfall, after typhoon Tino on Nov. 4 clogged the city’s drainage systems and rivers with silt and debris.

“We want safety first. We now expect the people to just cooperate because this is after all for their safety,” said Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, speaking in Cebuano. “We have no choice because rivers run from Cebu City to our city.”

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

Prepositioned relief goods

The city also provided designated evacuation sites with rice, canned goods, and other essential supplies through the barangays to avoid delays and prevent food spoilage.

These preparations were part of the city’s strategy to safeguard residents while monitoring the approaching weather disturbance.

Mayor Ouano emphasized that sending supplies straight to the barangays enables faster cooking and distribution of meals, ensuring evacuees receive food without delay.

He noted that the city has not yet fully recovered from the impact of typhoon Tino, making preparedness critical.

READ: LIST: Cebu, Bohol LGUs suspend classes due to TD Verbena

Cooperation crucial

Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano visited evacuees of Mandaue City ahead of tropical depression Verbena. | Contributed photo by Mandaue City PIO

The mayor underscored the need for cooperation from residents, reminding them that only one from Mandaue was confirmed to have died after typhoon Tino. That resident had gone home soon after evacuation.

Around 9,000 households are covered by the city’s preemptive plan, said Buddy Alain Ybañez head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Families closest to flood-prone river systems were prioritized for evacuation.

Other barangays, he said, may initiate evacuation based on the discretion of their barangay captains, considering that drainage systems are slow to absorb rainfall.

City on red alert

Mandaue has enough food for distribution in the barangays, said Glydiza Gochoco, focal person of the City Social Welfare and Services.

The city was on red alert as of Monday afternoon. Departments were on standby with equipment ready for disaster response.

Post-Tino clearing operations were temporarily suspended but garbage collection continued.

The city has also rented 20 more units of heavy equipment including dump trucks and pay loaders to support response operations.

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