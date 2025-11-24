Philippine icon rises: Lapulapu debuts in Honor of Kings

Lapulapu, one of the Philippines’ most revered national heroes, steps onto a new kind of battlefield as he becomes the latest hero introduced in Honor of Kings, the world’s most-played mobile multiplayer online battle arena. His official debut was announced during the game’s press launch on November 21, 2025 at The Outlets at MEZ2 Estate in Lapu-Lapu City.

Lapulapu’s launch represents more than just a new hero release; it is the start of Honor of Kings’ commitment to introducing more Filipino-inspired characters, stories, and collaborations.

The launch marks a groundbreaking moment not only for the Honor of Kings community but also for Philippine culture, as Lapulapu’s entry elevates both the hero and Lapu-Lapu City onto the international e-sports stage.

A hero forged in history enters the digital arena

In his MOBA incarnation, Lapulapu joins the battlefield as a tank-support hybrid, capable of high mobility, crowd control, and durable frontline presence. His design mirrors the bravery and strength of the historical warrior, embodying both cultural symbolism and competitive gameplay viability.

The development team ensured cultural authenticity by grounding Lapulapu’s visual and gameplay design in real elements of precolonial Visayan culture. “Lapulapu in HoK didn’t just happen overnight. We really had long discussions and long planning,” said Honor of Kings Product Manager Isabella Louise Eloriaga. The team tapped into different e-sports organizations in Cebu to ensure that the hero is historically authentic.

Eloriaga discussed Lapulapu’s weapons, which include the Kampilan sword in his right hand and a Kalasag shield in his left, both reimagined with bold, mythical motifs. The Kampilan is enhanced with a vortex energy core and flowing wave patterns, while the Kalasag features the fierce visage of Bakunawa, the legendary Filipino sea serpent, tying the hero to deeply rooted local folklore.

His attire is inspired by 14th–15th century Visayan clothing, incorporating intricate motifs that represent the sun, waves, and scales. Anchored in a predominantly red color palette, the design highlights Lapulapu’s fiery spirit and bravery. All these elements were carefully developed in collaboration with Cebuano locals to ensure that Lapulapu’s representation remains respectful, meaningful, and unmistakably Filipino.

Bringing cebuano culture to the global MOBA scene

The launch event also spotlighted how Filipinos, long known for their competitive presence in the MOBA genre, continue to grow as strong contenders in global e-sports. From Manila to Iloilo, top competing teams gathered for the Lapulapu Clash exhibition, proving once again the deep passion Filipinos bring to mobile gaming.

Lapu-Lapu City is rapidly becoming a rising hub for Honor of Kings activities, following increased community engagement in Cebu since June last year. With Lapulapu now in the spotlight, the city further cements its role in pushing Philippine culture into international gaming spaces.

A beginning of more Filipino legends to come

Lapulapu’s launch represents more than just a new hero release; it is the start of Honor of Kings’ commitment to introducing more Filipino-inspired characters, stories, and collaborations. As the game continues to expand globally, fans can expect deeper cultural integration and more representation from the Philippines in future updates.