Hiding flood control suspects has legal consequences — House Speaker Dy

House Speaker Faustino ‘Bojie’ Dy III — File photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta

MANILA, Philippines — House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III has warned that anyone who hides flood-control suspects could face legal consequences and urged remaining suspects, including former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, to surrender.

In a statement issued on Monday morning, Dy reiterated the chamber’s decision to step back from conducting its own probe, allowing the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to carry out its investigation.

He made his remarks after authorities announced that eight suspects linked to an anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro have been taken into custody.

READ: 8 accused in Mindoro flood control case under custody

“The president also reported that seven individuals with warrants of arrest in connection with the flood-control anomalies are already in custody, two are preparing to surrender, and seven more, including Mr. Zaldy Co, remain at large,” the House leader said.

“We support the president’s call for all those involved to cooperate and surrender. It is also a reminder that anyone who hides or obstructs these efforts will be held accountable under the law,” he added.

According to Dy, the lower chamber’s position remains firm: to respect due process and support institutions tasked with investigating the matter.

READ: QCPD: ‘4 accused in flood control scandal missing’

Earlier Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that seven suspects linked to the Oriental Mindoro project are now under the custody of the authorities.

The National Bureau of Investigation made the lone arrest, while the six other suspects surrendered to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Marcos announced on social media.

But authorities at a joint press conference confirmed that eight individuals linked to the Oriental Mindoro flood-control project are now in custody, updating Marcos’ earlier report of seven. /das

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