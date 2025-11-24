Send 8 DPWH execs to Camp Karingal, Payatas jail — Sandigan

Eight suspects in the alleged anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro are brought to the Sandiganbayan on November 25, 2025. (Photo from FAITH ARGOSINO / Inquirer)

MANILA, Philippines — Two Sandiganbayan divisions have released orders to send eight Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) execs, who were involved in the alleged anomalous Oriental Mindoro flood control projects, to Camp Karingal and New Quezon City Jail for detention.

A reliable source confirmed to reporters that the commitment orders stated that the male officials will be detained at the new Quezon City Jail located in Barangay Payatas, while the female officials will be detained at Camp Karingal in Quezon City.

READ: LOOK: 8 tagged in Oriental Mindoro flood control mess brought to Sandigan

Meanwhile, the Department of the Interior and Local Government is preparing for the release of the order.

Earlier Monday, authorities announced that eight of the 16 suspects in the case are already in their custody.

The DPWH execs were turned over to the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division for processing.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government, the Philippine National Police, the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Public Works and Highways released mugshots of the suspects at a joint press conference.

READ: ICI asks Ombudsman to ‘investigate Romualdez’ on flood control scandal

The eight suspects under custody are as follows:

OIC-Chief, DPWH 4B Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division; Regular Member, Bidding and Awards Committee (now OIC-Chief, Planning and Design Division) Dennis Pelo Abagon

Department of Public Works and Highways Mimaropa (DPWH 4B) Regional Director Gerald A. Pacanan

Assistant Regional Director (now Director of DPWH Bureau of Maintenance) Gene Ryan Alurin Altea

Assistant Regional Director Ruben delos Santos Santos Jr.

Chief, DPWH 4B Construction Division Dominic Gregorio Serrano

Chief, DPWH 4B Maintenance Division Juliet Cabungan Calvo

Project Engineer III Felisardo Sevare Casuno

DPWH 4B Bidding and Awards Committee Account IV Lerma Dotado Cayco /apl

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP