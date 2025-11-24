Lapu-Lapu City braces for Verbena, orders massive cleanup of drains

Lapu-Lapu City workers were under orders to complete drainage cleanups by Monday night, November 24, 2025, to prevent massive flooding from Tropical Depression Verbena Public workers help Lapu-Lapu City brace for Tropical Depression Verbena’s rains Mayor Cindi King-Chan and Lapu-Lapu City officials meet ahead of Tropical Depression Verbena on Monday, November 24, 2025. Photo: Mayor Cindi King-Chan/FB

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Lapu-Lapu City Government activated its Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment operations on Monday, November 24, 2025, in preparation for Tropical Depression Verbena.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council convened a Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment (PDRA) headed by Mayor Cindi King-Chan in the Sangguniang Panlungsod Session Hall.

Lapu-Lapu and 16 other areas across the Visayas were under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as of 5 p.m. Monday.

Clean up drains and inspect houses to see if any repairs are immediately needed, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) advised all communities under this signal.

Weather Specialist Engr. Jhomer Eclarino provided updates on the latest track of the tropical depression. He reported the presence of a shear line that, along with Verbena, may cause heavy rainfall.

READ: Tropical Depression Verbena Live Updates

Heavy rainfall forecast for Cebu

Cebu is under an orange rainfall warning until Tuesday noon, November 25. This warning is associated with 100-200 millimeters of rain, with the risk of floods in urban or low-lying areas, or those near rivers.

Stakeholders attended the assessment, including the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office, Navy, Coast Guard, Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division, city department heads led by City Administrator Danilo Almendras, academe, and barangay captains.

While no gale warning is expected for Cebu Province, the Visayas PAGASA Regional Services Division urged the community to monitor updates and stay alert. They advised coastal barangays to activate emergency preparation and evacuation plans.

Nagiel Bañacia explained that an evacuation would depend on conditions in each area and encouraged everyone to prepare early. He heads Lapu-Lapu City’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO).

Classes stay suspended in Lapu-Lapu on November 25

In anticipation of heavy rainfall, King-Chan coordinated with DepEd through Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Ronald Ferrer to extend class suspensions in all levels for Tuesday, November 25.

King-Chan also urged residents to clear drains and continue cleanup drives to reduce flooding. The mayor said she was preparing to provide engine pumps to flood-prone barangays to support Oplan Kontra Baha.

City Hospital Administrator Dr. Lynart Kevin Omnes reminded the public about the dangers of leptospirosis, which spreads through contact with flood water and contaminated rat waste.

READ: Mandaue residents evacuate before Verbena arrives

The mayor also directed all frontline personnel to receive prophylaxis to prevent illness and complications related to leptospirosis.

King-Chan instructed all barangays to complete garbage collection and drainage cleanup operations by Monday night. The effort was coordinated with the City Engineering Office, the Association of Barangay Captains, and the Barangay Management Office.

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