Price of oil set to increase anew on Nov. 25

A fuel station worker attends to a client along Pearl Drive on Commonwealth Avenue, Quezon City. Gasoline and diesel prices are poised to go up this week. | PNA photo

MANILA, Philippines – A fresh round of fuel price adjustments will take effect Tuesday, Nov. 25, Seaoil Philippines has announced.

The rise in prices reflect another week of mixed movements in the global oil market.

READ: Mixed fuel price changes expected next week

The company said, in an advisory on Monday, that it would trim pump prices of gasoline by 20 centavos per liter.

Diesel prices will climb by 60 centavos per liter. Kerosene, meanwhile, will see the steepest increase at P1.30 per liter.

The adjustments will take effect at 12:01 a.m. for stations implementing early price changes and 6 a.m. for the rest of Seaoil’s network.

Jetti petroleum president Leo Bellas earlier said gasoline prices were likely to soften amid slower regional demand and a notable buildup in US inventories, signaling weaker consumption in the world’s largest oil market.

He cited as key drivers of the upward pressure were reduced exports from Northeast Asian refiners facing maintenance and unplanned shutdowns, limited Chinese outflows and lingering disruptions in Russian supply.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP