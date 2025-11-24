Marcos to Zaldy Co: ‘Come home, prove your accusations against me’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. holds a press conference at the Presidential Broadcast Studio in Kalayaan Hall, Malacañang Palace on November 24, 2025. — Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. challenged Zaldy Co to return to the country and prove his claims to his face after the latter once again hurled fresh accusations.

“It means nothing,” Marcos said in a press briefing on Monday, adding that for Co’s accusations to mean something, he should come home and face his cases.

“If he wants to say something, then say it. Prove it. But come home,” the President added.

“Why are you hiding so far away? I’m not hiding. If you have accusations against me, I’m right here,” Marcos said.

READ: Co: Romualdez ordered me to deliver P2 billion per month from DPWH deals

In another recorded video statement released on Monday, Co said he delivered P56.4 billion in cash hidden inside pieces of luggage from 2022 to 2025 to the residences of Marcos and his cousin, former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

Of this, he said there were two deliveries for Marcos in December 2024 through Justice Undersecretary Jojo Cadiz.

Marcos denied receiving such money from Co. /das

This is a developing story.

READ: Marcos: 7 co-accused of Zaldy Co in custody

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP