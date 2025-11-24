UC Baby Webmasters outlast DBTC in overtime

UC Baby Webmasters and DBTC Greywolves players battle for ball possession. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters needed extra time but pulled off an 89-79 victory against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on Monday, Nov. 24.

The win pushed UC to a 5-3 record, while DBTC slipped to its eighth loss in nine games in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball tournament.

Jape Mamza and Angelo Brylle Dela Cruz went head-to-head in a scoring duel at the Cebu Coliseum, each finishing with 20 points.

Mamza also had eight rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

READ: Cesafi: UC Baby Webmasters stun top-ranked CEC Dragons in come-from-behind win

Dela Cruz, meanwhile, kept DBTC in the fight with six three-pointers, including the long bomb that tied the game at 76-all and forced overtime. He added seven rebounds and three assists.

UC got a big lift from Marty Louisse Sotto, who tallied 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Allen Doverte added 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while John Perdon Suico delivered a strong all-around effort with 13 points, 11 rebounds, six steals, and two blocks.

Serger Rodriguez and Lord Sasuman chipped in 16 and 12 points for DBTC, while James Kennedy Plano registered an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double.

UC controlled much of the game and built a 28-15 lead in the second quarter.

Greywolves’ comeback, Webmasters’ run

But DBTC mounted a comeback in the third, trimming a nine-point deficit to four, 61-57, setting up a back-and-fourth final period battle.

DBTC briefly grabbed the lead, 66-65, after a jumper by Plano with 4:51 remaining.

The two teams traded crucial baskets from there, with Doverte knocking down a jumper to put UC ahead 76-73 with 10 seconds left.

DBTC called timeout, setting the stage for Dela Cruz’s clutch triple that pushed the matchup into overtime.

UC, under head coach Regie Licanda, steadied itself in the extra period and shut the door on DBTC with a decisive 13-3 run.

Mamza delivered six points in overtime to help seal the win.

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