Tropical Depression Verbena: Visayas in for a rainy night

CEBU CITY, Cebu-Tropical Depression Verbena emerged over Butuan Bay around 8:00 p.m. Monday night, November 24, and was on track to bring strong winds and heavy rains overnight across the Visayas.

It moved west-northwestward at 25 kilometers per hour, according to the 8:00 p.m. advisory from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

Verbena was expected to be over Himamaylan, Negros Occidental around 5 a.m. Tuesday, November 25.

Tino’s lessons learned: Preemptive evacuations in Cebu

Local government officials ordered preemptive evacuations in Danao City, Liloan, Consolacion, and Mandaue City, among other communities that are still recovering from Typhoon Tino’s onslaught three weeks ago.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

“Ang waterways na reduce na ang capacity because of Typhoon Tino, so mas doble gyud atong matngon ron sa uwan ni Verbena (The waterways have reduced capacity because of Typhoon Tino, so we must be doubly vigilant amid the rains Verbena will bring),” Liloan Mayor Aljew Frasco posted on his Facebook page.

Its neighboring town, Consolacion, called on residents of flood-prone and other at-risk areas to spend the night in the nearest evacuation centers in their barangays. Officials warned that Verbena will bring heavy rains that could eventually cause floods.

With heavy rains, a high risk of floods

Cebu, Bohol, and most provinces in the Visayas are under an orange rainfall alert, which signals the arrival of 100-200 millimeters of rain and a high risk of floods in areas that are urbanized, low-lying, or near rivers.

“Pre-emptive evacuation is now in effect for flood-prone communities, especially those along Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers, sugod kaganinang buntag (since this morning),” Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano announced on his Facebook page.

“Magpabiling andam, kalmado, ug alerto (Stay ready, calm, and alert). Please rely only on official advisories and avoid sharing unverified information.Amping kanunay, Mandauehanon.”

Tropical Wind Cyclone Signal No. 1 remained in effect over large parts of the Mindanao and the Visayas, including Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

READ: Mandaue residents evacuate before Verbena arrives

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