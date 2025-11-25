Fur mom in the flood: A rescuer’s battle to save 53 pets during Typhoon Tino

A fur mom’s determination and heart: Talisay City, Cebu resident and animal welfare advocate Minerva Gerodias saved no less than 53 animals, all of them rescues, during Typhoon Tino. | Photos courtesy of Minerva Gerodias

TALISAY CITY, Cebu-When the floodwaters surged into her home in the early hours of November 4, one fear echoed in her mind, a fear she had carried for more than a decade as an animal rescuer: “Unsaon nako sila pagluwas? Asa nako sila dad-on? (How will I save them? Where will I bring them?)”

For Minerva Gerodias, a long-time rescuer and fur mom caring for 22 cats and 31 dogs in her home in Talisay City, Cebu, calamities that require immediate evacuation have always brought a different kind of terror. Not for herself, but for the lives that depend on her.

For years, she prayed she would never face an evacuation scenario. On the morning of November 4, 2025, when Typhoon Tino battered Cebu, that prayer was tested.

A morning that began like any other storm watch

Gerodias had been awake since 3 a.m., monitoring the storm’s progress as she always did. But when dawn broke and everything seemed calm, she allowed herself to rest, thinking the worst was over, only to be jolted awake moments later by her frantic house companion.

“Ate, ang tubig nilapas na sa atong gate! (Ate, the water has risen past our gate!)”

Half-asleep and terrified, Gerodias rushed to the ground floor. What she saw made her chest tighten: water rapidly rising inside her home, flooding the living room, submerging the garage, and one of her cats already soaked inside its cage.

“Lord, unsaon ni nako sila (Lord, what should I do with them)?” she whispered, panic rising in her voice. Twenty-two cats. Thirty-one dogs. And the water kept rising.

WATCH: Videos of flooding in Cebu due to Tino

A race against time and Typhoon Tino’s wrath

With the help of her house companions—Shiela, Jessa, and Jhasmen—Gerodias made a split-second decision: save the cats first. They could not swim, and their cat condos would become death traps once the water rose further.

One by one, she pulled the terrified cats from their cages, secured them in carriers, and rushed them upstairs. The flood continued to rise, waist-deep in minutes.

She still had to secure four other cats in the living room. She found one clinging to a floating dining chair, crying.

Then came the dogs.

Nine of them slept beside her every night and were already safe. But 22 more were housed outside, frightened and drenched, their eyes pleading for help.

“I can’t choose who to let go,” she murmured. “I have to save all of you.”

Saving 22 dogs in a flooded home

With water up to their waists, Gerodias and her companions guided the 22 dogs through the flood, letting them swim toward the stairs and lifting them one by one to safety.

The narrow second-floor hallway became a cramped shelter for dozens of trembling animals—wet, cold, terrified, but alive.

In the chaos, Gerodias realized she had saved none of her personal belongings on the ground floor.

But she didn’t have a shred of regret.

“When you’re fighting for survival, material things mean nothing,” she said.

Some of the rescued cats that Minerva Gerodias kept safe in her home in Talisay City, Cebu, during Typhoon Tino on November 4, 2025. | Photos courtesy of Minerva Gerodias

When one of the girls pointed out the expensive television, and the refrigerator floating, she simply replied: “Pasagdai na. Mangutang ra ko lain og lain ana inig human sa bagyo. Unahon nato ang mga iro (Let them be. I can borrow to replace them after the storm. Let’s save the dogs first).”

Preparing for Tropical Depression Verbena

Gerodias credits her three companions for helping her do the impossible.

“They never hesitated. They swam through the flood just to help me save my fur babies. Kung wala sila (Without them), I would have collapsed.”

Now, with Tropical Depression Verbena threatening Cebu with heavy rains, Gerodias is not taking any chances.

She has skipped work to secure her animals on the second floor and has prepared water, groceries, and pet supplies. She and her girls plan to stay awake through the night, ready to evacuate the remaining 22 dogs should floods threaten again.

“It’s not easy,” she admits. “Pero siguro (But perhaps), this is my new reality. And for them—for the lives I promised to protect—I will do it again and again.”

A heart that never floods

In a world where pets are often the first to be left behind during calamities, Gerodias’s story stands as a reminder: love, courage, and responsibility can endure even in waist-deep waters.

And in the dark hours of Typhoon Tino, as the storm raged outside, one fur mom proved that heroes don’t always wear capes. Sometimes, they wade through floodwaters holding pet carriers.

READ: IN PHOTOS: Aftermath of Typhoon Tino in Cebu

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