Makabayan bloc seeks probe into Zaldy Co claims of delivering kickbacks

Elizaldy Co

MANILA, Philippines — Makabayan bloc lawmakers are calling on authorities to immediately investigate the recent video statement of former Ako Bicol Rep. Zaldy Co.

In his statement, Co gave a more detailed account of how he allegedly funneled DPWH project kickbacks to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement on Monday evening, ACT Teachers Rep. Antonio Tinio, Kabataan Rep. Atty. Renee Louise Co, and Gabriela Women’s Party Rep. Sarah Jane Elago expressed alarm over Co’s video, noting that it now includes specific names, addresses, and detailed descriptions of the alleged kickback scheme involving government projects.READ: Zaldy Co denies getting kickbacks, says funds only passed through him

“This is no longer just an allegation — there are names, there are details, there are places. Particularly alarming is Co’s naming of Department of Justice Undersecretary Jose ‘Jojo’ Cadiz Jr., who formerly served as Senate staff to then Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. This connection directly implicates the President’s inner circle in the alleged corruption scheme,” the lawmakers said.

They also pointed out Cadiz’s direct connection to Marcos, noting that he had been a member of Marcos’ Senate staff when the latter was still a senator.

“Co alleges corruption spanning three years involving P56 billion in payoffs through DPWH projects and budget insertions. He claims systematic transactions with fixed percentages, regular monthly deliveries of P2 billion, and coordination among House leadership and executive undersecretaries,” the lawmakers said.

“Three years of alleged systematic theft — money that should have gone to roads, bridges, and flood control for the people,” they added.

Among the claims that Congress, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Commission on Audit, and the Independent Commission for Infrastructure must probe are the DPWH budget insertions from 2022 to 2025; the monthly fund deliveries of P2 billion; the role of Cadiz in the alleged scheme; the involvement of Usec. Roberto Bernardo and former DPWH District Engineer Henry Alcantara; alleged 2024 bicameral conference and budget insertions; and standard operating procedures for DPWH project implementation.

“These allegations emerge while millions struggle with high prices, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure. If P56 billion was stolen from DPWH projects, these are funds that should have built roads, bridges, and flood control systems,” the lawmakers stressed.

“Full transparency and accountability — fearless, impartial, no one exempted,” they added. /jpv

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