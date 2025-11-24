Verbena downs transmission lines in Northern and Eastern Samar

The Samar provinces | CDN Digital infographic

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Verbena has damaged two transmission lines that serve the provinces of Samar, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Monday.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

The affected lines were the Calbayog-Allen 69-kilovolt (kV) Line, and the Paranas-Quinapondan 69kV Line, the NGCP said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

The lines respectively serve the Northern Samar Electric Cooperative, Inc. and the Eastern Samar Electric Cooperative.

NGCP said line crew members are “currently conducting patrols” to check the affected areas.

“Simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted in areas already accessible,” it said.

READ: Tropical Depression Verbena: Visayas in for a rainy night

Verbena hits land

Based on the 5 p.m. bulletin of the weather bureau, Verbena made a landfall over Bayabas, Surigao del Sur at around 1 p.m. Monday, and the center of its eye is estimated in the vicinity of Jabonga, Agusan del Norte based on the latest report.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 has been raised over numerous areas from Luzon to Mindanao.

It is moving westward, packing maximum winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is forecast to get out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility by 2 a.m. on Thursday.

READ: Lapu-Lapu City braces for Verbena, orders massive cleanup of drains

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