DOJ starts with ‘low-hanging fruits’ in flood scam probe

Department of Justice (DOJ) facade. INQUIRER PHOTO / NOY MORCOSO

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice (DOJ) is moving swiftly on the five anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

Its initial efforts focus on the “low-hanging fruits,” particularly DPWH officials and engineers who are the easiest to prosecute based on the evidence available.

During the second preliminary setting on Monday, DOJ Spokesperson Atty. Polo Martinez said engineers Henry Alcantara, Brice Hernandez, Jaypee Mendoza, and contractor Sally Santos have separately responded to the complaints.

READ: 8 accused in Mindoro flood control case under custody

The complaints are for malversation, graft under Republic Act 3019, and perjury.

“So, primarily, it involves officers and engineers of the DPWH. Wala pa pong proponent (no proponent yet) at this point in time. But these are people who are, ito yung mga low-hanging fruits if you may. Meaning, they are the easiest to run after based on the evidence presented,” Martinez said, adding that their focus is on “quick and fast wins.”

However, he clarified that this does not mean they will no longer make an effort to pursue the proponents, noting that the investigation into the flood control anomalies continues.

Other respondents to the cases requested an extension to file their response to the complaints.

Martinez said the other respondents were given until Friday to submit their counter-affidavits.

“Those who fail to comply will have their cases resolved by the panel of prosecutors based solely on the complaints and evidence submitted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI),” he said.

The case is expected to be submitted for resolution by Friday’s non-extendable deadline, with a determination from the preliminary investigation panel anticipated by mid-December. /jpv

ALSO READ: Worst flooding in Cebu reignites flood control issues

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP