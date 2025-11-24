Face-to-face classes in Cebu suspended, as residents prepare for Verbena

Verbena is likely cross the Visayas as a tropical depression, Pagasa advised. | DOST Pagasa/FB

CEBU CITY, Cebu-All face-to-face classes for Tuesday, November 25, are suspended in the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Talisay, and all towns across Cebu Province, as residents braced for a rainy and restless night amid Tropical Depression Verbena.

Cebu and much of the Visayas remained under Signal No. 1 as of 11 p.m. Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) advised. At the time, Verbena’s center hovered over the coast of Anda, Bohol.

Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro ordered the suspension of in-person classes in the entire province “until lifted”. She said the order was “not to alarm anyone, but to protect our students and give schools room to prepare.”

Even before Verbena, more than 15,000 classrooms were damaged during Typhoon Uwan (international name: Fung-wong), which crossed the Philippines on November 9. At the time, around 900 public schools were being used as temporary shelter.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

Keeping school children, parents, and teachers all safe

Ahead of Tropical Depression Verbena, the Cebu City Government suspended all face-to-face classes in all levels on Tuesday, November 25, and instructed schools to shift to modular or asynchronous learning in the meantime.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano ordered classes in all levels suspended as well. He urged public schools to use alternative delivery modes (ADM) and encouraged private schools to do the same.

Likewise, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi King-Chan ordered face-to-face classes suspended in both public and private schools, as a precaution against the heavy rain the tropical depression was expected to unleash.

In Talisay City, Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas already suspended face-to-face classes for both Monday and Tuesday, November 24 and 25, as early as last Sunday, November 23. He emphasized the safety of all learners, their teachers, and parents.

READ: Wala’y klase: Cebu LGUs suspend classes as heavy rainfall looms

‘Finding ways to start classes soon’

Gullas said in his Facebook post that it was up to the administrators of private schools whether to cancel classes or not. Face-to-face classes in 10 of the city’s 22 barangays have been suspended since November 16. “Rest assured, we are finding faster ways so that we can start classes soon,” the mayor said.

For up to 15 days, the Department of Education allows public schools to temporarily house families who would otherwise be at risk during typhoons and other calamities.

But that’s supposed to change under a law passed in December 2024, the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. Republic Act No. 12076 requires each city and town to designate an evacuation center with sleeping quarters, showers, kitchens, and clinics, so that regular classes can proceed as soon as possible.

In Cebu, more than 2,200 schools were damaged or destroyed in the earthquake that struck on September 30, the non-government organization Save the Children previously reported.

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