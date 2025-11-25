EXPLAINER: What does 100–200 mm of heavy rainfall look like in real life?

Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Mandaue City in this July 2025 file photo. | Photo by Mun Nillas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — As the rainy season brings the threat of floods and landslides, people rely on rainfall warnings not just as information but as a precaution to help them prepare and stay safe.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) is in charge of issuing 24-hour rainfall forecasts, including the expected volume of rain in specific areas measured in millimeters.

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You may see figures like 50–100 mm or 100–200 mm of potential rainfall in these weather advisories, but what do these numbers actually mean?

Rainfall volume

To picture 50 mm of rain, imagine a 5 centimeter-deep water (about the width of three adult fingers) covering a huge field that’s 1 kilometer by 1 kilometer (about 2,380 basketball courts).

All that water adds up to around 50,000 cubic meters, which is enough to fill about 250,000 regular blue water drums.

Although it is only a shallow layer of water—barely reaching ankle levels—even a small amount of rain can turn into a huge volume when it falls over a large area.

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The same calculations can be done for 100-200 mm of rainfall. When heavy rains of these amounts are expected, around 500,000 to 1 million drums per square kilometer area can be filled.

This amount of water when spread over land can reach past your leg and before your knee.

Rain to Olympic-size pools

Engineer Al Quiblat, weather services chief of Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD), shared another way to visualize the amount of expected rain.

“We can use Olympic-size swimming pools as a reference. For example, 100-200 mm of rainfall is equivalent to 40-80 standard swimming pools,” he said.

If 100–200 mm of rain falls over 1 square kilometer, that’s like covering the area with 10–20 centimeters of water. When added together, the amount is enough to fill 40 to 80 Olympic-size swimming pools.

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When to expect floods and landslides

According to Pagasa, 50-100 mm of rain can cause possible localized flooding mainly in areas that are low-lying, urbanized, or near rivers. Landslides are also possible in susceptible areas.

Meanwhile, risks increase when 100-200 mm of rain is expected. Numerous flooding events are likely, while landslides may occur in moderate to highly susceptible areas like mountainous communities.

However, other factors should also be considered when preparing for these potential disasters.

Environmental concerns, such as silted waterways and clogged drainage, can worsen flooding in certain areas.

“Our rivers and other waterways have reduced capacity due to siltation—loose soil from upstream has been deposited in our water channels. Until now, these have not been dredged, so there is still a possibility of flooding,” Quiblat said.

Such was the case in Typhoon Tino, where torrential rainfall of up to 428 mm in 24 hours caused the overflow of rivers, causing widespread floods that displaced thousands.

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