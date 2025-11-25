TD Verbena maintains strength, Signal No. 1 still up in parts of PH

Pagasa satellite image

MANILA – Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 is still hoisted in some areas as Tropical Depression (TD) Verbena maintained its strength, the weather bureau said on Tuesday.

The TD packs maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center, and gustiness of up to 90 kph, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

As of 4 a.m., the cyclone was located over the coastal waters of Pinamungahan, Cebu, moving northwestward at 25 kph. The weather bureau said Verbena made landfall over Talisay, Cebu, at 2:40 a.m.

Strong winds will prevail in these areas under Signal No. 1: Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, the northern and central portions of Palawan (Araceli, Taytay, El Nido, Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, Puerto Princesa City), including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, and mainland Masbate (Balud, Mandaon, Milagros, Cawayan, Placer, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Uson, Dimasalang, City of Masbate, Mobo, Palanas, Aroroy, Cataingan, Baleno)

READ: Face-to-face classes in Cebu suspended, as residents prepare for Verbena

Also under Signal No. 1 are Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Cebu, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes, San Miguel, City of Tandag, Tago), Agusan del Norte, the northeastern portion of Agusan del Sur (Sibagat), Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Sapang Dalaga, Calamba, Baliangao, Plaridel, Lopez Jaena, Oroquieta City, Aloran, Panaon, Jimenez, Concepcion), and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Dapitan City, La Libertad, Sibutad, Rizal, Mutia)

PAGASA said Verbena and the northeast monsoon will also cause gusty conditions reaching strong to gale-force winds across Luzon, the Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Norte.

READ: Verbena may become severe tropical storm at its peak, says Pagasa

A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the TD is forecast to reach tropical storm category either before reaching northern Palawan or once over the West Philippine Sea.

PAGASA said the cyclone may peak at severe tropical storm category while in the middle of the West Philippine Sea on Wednesday. (PNA)

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