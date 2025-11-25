Cebu City evacuates 4,700 residents as TD Verbena triggers heavy rains

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — Thousands of residents here left their homes overnight as Tropical Depression Verbena swept across the Visayas and made landfall in Talisay City early Tuesday.

More than 4,700 individuals, or 1,248 families, are now sheltered in 57 evacuation centers across the city, according to the 6 a.m. situation report released by the Cebu City Government.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

City Hall reported that 36 evacuation centers were operating in the north district and 21 in the south, housing 2,773 evacuees in the north and 1,998 in the south.

All 81 barangay health centers are on active monitoring duty.

City on Full Alert

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) has placed all emergency units on full alert, with around 150 personnel stationed at City Hall ready for immediate deployment.

Teams are pre-positioned in flood- and landslide-prone barangays, equipped with rescue boats, emergency vehicles, trauma kits, and communication systems.

READ: Cebu City declares blue code alert due to TD Verbena

Barangays have been instructed to activate their local disaster units, while residents in high-risk areas near rivers, coastlines, and mountain slopes are urged to stay vigilant.

Earlier, the Cebu City government declared a blue code alert, a heightened state of readiness, in response to Tropical Depression Verbena.

Mayor Nestor Archival said the alert was activated on Sunday to ensure full preparedness as the weather system entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility that day.

He added that response teams were managing preparations for Verbena while still addressing the aftermath of Typhoon Tino.

“With this declaration, all disaster, rescue, medical, engineering, traffic, and barangay teams are on full readiness for rapid deployment,” Archival said. “The incoming disturbance is expected to bring heavy rains in the coming hours. Due to these risks, enhanced preparedness measures are now in effect.”

Forced evacuation allowed in high-risk areas

Barangay captains have been authorized to enforce forced evacuation in danger zones, especially where residents refuse to leave despite repeated warnings.

According to Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the CCDRRMC, barangays must “act swiftly while conditions are manageable.” He noted that rain bands from Verbena might continue to intensify through the day.

Classes suspended

All face-to-face classes at all levels in Cebu City are suspended today, November 25, after the Disaster Council, DILG, and CCDRRMO recommended precautionary measures due to the expected heavy rainfall.

Schools have shifted to modular and asynchronous learning until further notice.

City Hall urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel, prepare emergency supplies, and closely monitor official advisories.

Verbena maintains strength, continues to threaten Visayas

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) reported that Tropical Depression Verbena remains at 55 km/h maximum sustained winds with gusts of up to 90 km/h, moving northwest at 25 km/h.

At 4 a.m., the storm’s center was located off Pinamungajan, Cebu, shortly after making its 2:40 a.m. landfall in Talisay City.

Pagasa said Verbena was expected to continue crossing the Visayas and northern Palawan today before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday.

It may intensify into a tropical storm as it tracks westward and could reach severe tropical storm category later in the week.

Wind signals and hazards

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 remains raised over Cebu and much of the Visayas, warning of strong winds and minimal to minor threats to life and property. The Northeast Monsoon is also enhancing gusty conditions, particularly in coastal and upland areas.

Pagasa also warned of rough to very rough sea conditions across several Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao seaboards. Small fishing vessels and motorbancas are strongly advised not to venture out.

City government assures continued support

The Cebu City Government said response teams would remain on field operations throughout the day and night as weather conditions evolve.

“Public safety remains our top priority,” officials said. “We encourage all residents to stay vigilant, cooperate with authorities, and prioritize early evacuation.”

More updates will follow as the situation develops.

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