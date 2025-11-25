Cebu City pre-positions over 150 disaster personnel amid TD Verbena

Disaster personnel were convened Monday night, November 24, at the Cebu City Hall grounds for deployment amid Tropical Depression Verbena. | Photo coutesy of Cebu City News FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 150 personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) were pre-positioned in strategic areas here on Monday as the city experienced the ill effects of Tropical Depression Verbena.

City officials said the city-wide deployment was part of Cebu City’s shift to a red alert status, which was raised at noontime on Monday, November 24, from a blue alert level.

The new status required the full activation of emergency operations and the mobilization of all available personnel and resources.

Disaster teams pre-positioned

The pre-positioned CCDRRMO personnel included medical units, search and rescue teams, and support staff assigned to respond to possible flooding, landslides, and other weather-related incidents.

Emergency assets such as rescue boats, vehicles, and communication equipment were also prepared for rapid deployment.

Officials noted that the deployment of responders ahead of the weather disturbance was intended to shorten response time in vulnerable communities, particularly in barangays with histories of flooding or soil movement.

Coordination continued between the CCDRRMO, barangay disaster units, partner agencies, and volunteer groups as the city started to experience the effects of Verbena late night on Monday.

Residents, on the other hand, were urged to stay alert, follow advisories, and report incidents through established hotlines.

Mayor holds late-night briefing

Hours after the alert level was declared Monday or at around 10 p.m., Mayor Nestor Archival arrived at City Hall and met with Councilor Dave Tumulak and CCDRRMO responders.

Archival had earlier announced the cancelation of his official trip to Yokohama, Japan to personally oversee preparations for TD Verbena.

During the late-night briefing, CCDRRMO personnel updated Archival on priority areas of concern, the status of pre-positioned assets, and ongoing monitoring of flood-prone and landslide-prone sites.

Archival directed disaster teams to maintain full alert status and sustain round-the-clock monitoring as heavy rainfall was already being experienced in the city.

He also acknowledged the responders’ continued vigilance as emergency teams remained on standby at City Hall for immediate deployment.

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