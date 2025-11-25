Cebu remains under Signal 1 as Verbena moves over Negros

Tropical Depression Verbena continues to move northwest and is now over Negros Oriental, the state weather bureau reported in their 8:00 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday, Nov. 25. | DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu remains under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as Tropical Depression Verbena continues to cross the Visayas, bringing strong winds, scattered heavy rains, and hazardous sea conditions across the region on Tuesday.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Tropical Depression Verbena was last spotted at 7 a.m. over Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, moving west northwest at 20 km/h.

Verbena maintained maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h, gusts reaching 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 998 hPa. Strong winds extend up to 200 kilometers from its center.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

Cebu under Signal No. 1

Cebu remains one of several Visayas areas placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1, which warns of strong winds (39–61 km/h) and minimal to minor threats to life and property.

Signal No. 1 is also raised over Antique, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Bohol, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, and Southern Leyte.

Pagasa warned that while Verbena was a relatively weak cyclone, local winds may become stronger in coastal, upland, and exposed communities.

Gusty conditions are also expected throughout the day in Luzon, the Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Surigao provinces, Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, and Zamboanga del Norte due to the combined effects of the Northeast Monsoon and Verbena’s circulation.

READ: Cebu City evacuates 4,700 residents as TD Verbena triggers heavy rains

Hazardous seas, travel risky

A gale warning remains in effect over several northern Luzon coasts, while very rough seas of up to 5.5 meters are expected over the seaboards of Batanes, Cagayan, and the Ilocos Region.

Rough seas reaching up to 4.0 meters will affect the eastern and northern seaboards of parts of Luzon and Eastern Visayas. At the same time, most other Visayas and Mindanao waters will experience moderate to rough conditions.

Pagasa strongly advised motorbancas and small vessels to remain in port, stressing that sea travel remains risky under these conditions.

READ: Signal No. 1 in 29 areas due to Tropical Depression Verbena

Rainfall and wind threats persist

Pagasa earlier issued Weather Advisory No. 21 for expected heavy rainfall due to Verbena and the Shear Line, urging communities, especially in flood- and landslide-prone zones, to remain alert.

“Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1,” the agency said. It added that severe winds and heavy rains may still occur even in areas outside Verbena’s track.

Storm track: Crossing Visayas today

Pagasa said Verbena would continue moving west northwest across the Visayas and northern Palawan today before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning.

The system is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm either before reaching northern Palawan or shortly after crossing into open waters.

Verbena may reach severe tropical storm strength while tracking westward over the West Philippine Sea and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

Public urged: Follow local DRRM instructions

Pagasa urged local governments to take all protective measures and advised residents in high-risk areas, those prone to flooding, landslides, storm surges, or river swelling, to heed evacuation orders when issued.

“Persons living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards are advised to follow evacuation and other instructions from local officials,” the agency said.

Pagasa advised the public to monitor heavy rainfall warnings, thunderstorm advisories, and localized severe weather bulletins issued by regional service divisions throughout the day.

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