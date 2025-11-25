Verbena makes landfall in Talisay early Tuesday morning, floods Carcar

Verbena makes landfall in Talisay City in early Tuesday morning, causing floods in nearby localities. | Photo from Carcar City DRRMO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Tropical Depression Verbena made its landfall over Talisay City, Cebu, at 2:40 a.m. on Tuesday, November 25, the state weather bureau reported.

At this time, the system packed maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts of up to 90 km/h as it moved towards the coastal waters of Pinamungahan, Cebu at 4:00 a.m.

It also brought torrential rains, with the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) issuing a red rainfall warning at 2:00 a.m.

READ: Verbena: LIVE UPDATES

Flooding in Carcar City

In Carcar City, residents had to be evacuated after the rainfall caused knee-deep levels of flooding at dawn.

Vice Mayor Perkins Barcenas De Dios shared online that this was due to the overflow of the Luan-luan spillway in Poblacion I.

“As of 1:00 a.m. today, ni awas na ang spillway sa Luan-luan. Evacuate katong kinahanglan moevacuate especially katong anaa sa mga flood or storm surge prone areas,” he said.

(As of 1:00 a.m. today, the spillway at Luan-luan has overflowed. Those, who need to evacuate, especially those in flood- or storm surge-prone areas, should do so immediately.)

READ: Signal No. 1 in 29 areas due to Tropical Depression Verbena

As of 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, the Carcar City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) has monitored an up to ankle-level flooding.

They also reported that river water levels had continued to rise and overflow, which had prompted urgent safety actions.

The CDRRMO, along with barangay officials, Coast Guard, and police, has been assisting residents with their evacuation.

Cebu still under Signal No. 1

Tropical Depression Verbena has moved northwest and is now over Negros Oriental, the state weather reported in their 8:00 a.m. bulletin on Tuesday.

Pagasa last located the center of the weather system in the vicinity of Canlaon City, Negros Oriental, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h and gusts of up to 90 km/h.

Cebu, along with other areas in Visayas, remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1.

The Visayas PRSD has also issued a yellow rainfall warning for Cebu at 8:00 a.m., which may cause possible flooding and landslides.

Verbena will continue to move across Visayas and the northern portion of Palawan today, before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday morning, November 26.

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