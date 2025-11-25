Cebu City police deploy ‘Bike Patrol’ to boost security in tourist spots

Police stand by the bikes they will use at work in Cebu City’s tourist spots. | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) has launched a Bike Patrol Program to improve security in areas that tourists frequent.

Personnel on bicycles were deployed to major landmarks, business districts, parks, and other areas with heavy foot traffic and limited vehicle access after the program was formally introduced on Monday, Nov. 24.

Col. George Ylanan, CCPO officer-in-charge attended the program’s inauguration at the Tourist Police Office in Cebu City.

Lt. Col. Miguel B. Andeza, deputy city director for operations, and Major Mark Don P. Leanza, Tourist Police Unit (TPU) chief also attended.

The program is expected to increase police presence in key locations and support quicker response to incidents involving both residents and tourists.

READ: Cebu remains safe, open for tourists after earthquake — DOT

Fitness, equipment maintenance necessary

Before deployment, TPU officers listened to a briefing on operational guidelines, designated routes, and response protocols.

The briefing also covered safety reminders and expectations for handling public safety concerns.

Officials also inspected the bicycles and other equipment including protective gear, communication devices, and first-aid kits, to ensure personnel readiness for field operations.

READ: Hotel occupancy in Cebu falls to pandemic-era levels

Personnel were reminded to maintain physical fitness and take good care of equipment, which are needed to sustain patrol work.

CCPO said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to adjust deployment strategies in response to growing visitor activity in the city.

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