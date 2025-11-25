Arjo Atayde appears before ICI hearing to ‘fight for innocence’

Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos ‘Arjo’ Atayde appears before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure to attend a hearing on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. — Photo by Mary Joy Salcedo/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde appeared before the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI)’s hearing on Tuesday, saying he is not going anywhere as he is willing to be thoroughly investigated.

Atayde asked for an executive session on Tuesday, preventing the hearing from being livestreamed.

He arrived at the ICI headquarters in Taguig City at around 9:40 a.m. for the proceeding that is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

READ: Discaya names lawmakers, DPWH officials in flood control mess

“I am here to thoroughly go through the investigation to fight for my innocence,” he emphasized during a chance interview, leading him to become quite emotional.

Atayde said the allegations against him and his father, businessman Arturo Atayde, are pure “hearsay.”

“It might be better, before I teach, to give me the evidence against me. Because up to this point, since September 8, they haven’t even given out anything against me or my father,” Atayde said.

“And my father is also willing to go through the investigation. We are not hiding anything. I will not hide, I will not avoid, I will not fly abroad,” he added.

Atayde is among the politicians named by contractor Curlee Discaya in a Senate hearing in September who allegedly solicited money from his firm with regard to flood control projects.

The actor-politician then immediately denied the allegation, emphasizing that he “never dealt” with the contractor couple and he would never use his post for personal gain.

But in October, the Department of Justice issued an immigration lookout bulletin order (ILBO) against Atayde and several others, upon the request of the ICI.

ILBOs enable the Bureau of Immigration to monitor an individual’s travel. It is different from Hold Departure Orders (HDOs), which bar a person from leaving the country. HDOs require issuance by a court.

Aside from Atayde, Caloocan City 3rd District Rep. Dean Asistio, who was also implicated by Discaya in the flood control anomalies, is scheduled to appear before the ICI hearing at 10:30 a.m. this Tuesday.

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