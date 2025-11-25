Will BINI headline major pre-Sinulog 2026 concert at SRP?

BINI | Bandera photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top-billed P-Pop act BINI is expected to join Cebu’s grandest festival next year. The girls were initially announced to headline a major pre-Sinulog 2026 concert at the South Road Properties (SRP).

But the group’s management has since clarified that the performance is not yet confirmed, despite circulating posts claiming otherwise.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, a member of the Executive Committee of Sinulog Festival Inc. 2026, said on Tuesday, Nov. 25, that BINI was set to fly to Cebu in January for the festival’s official pre-Sinulog concert.

“They were approved to perform but in a different location. Previously it was the Fuente Osmeña Circle. Now the venue is the SRP,” Tumulak said in Cebuano.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Cebu City prepares early for safer, bigger festival

Management: No final confirmation

However, ABS-CBN which manages BINI has clarified that no agreement has been finalized regarding the group’s participation in Sinulog 2026.

“Nothing has been confirmed or finalized as of now,” the team said.

“The problem is that there are already many posts about BINI going to Sinulog, even though nothing has been properly settled yet.”

Tumulak earlier said the performance was arranged through a private sponsor.

Councilor Harold Go also told the media that he initiated the invitation and that the event is not city-funded.

Concerts moved out of city center

Tumulak said the shift of concerts to the SRP is part of Mayor Nestor Archival’s directive to prioritize safety, reduce congestion, and avoid unnecessary spending while keeping festival activities organized.

“We have made slight changes to the Sinulog budget because we wish to comply with the mayor’s directive for cost cutting,” he said.

“There were some programs for which the budget was slightly reduced.”

Tumulak stressed that large concerts can no longer be held at Fuente Osmeña or other major roads, citing risks to traffic flow and hospital access.

“It can create heavy traffic. Second, it is risky for concert-goers who would keep crossing the road. We consider the Fuente area as composed of prime streets because hospitals are located nearby,” he added.

Food stalls will still be allowed in some areas during Christmas and Sinulog seasons, but drinking and large events will be restricted outside SRP.

READ: Sinulog 2026: Parties and concerts only allowed ‘on the city outskirts’

Sinulog 2026 to highlight devotion to Sto. Niño

Tumulak said Sinulog 2026 will focus more strongly on its religious foundation.

Performers and float makers must ensure that they evoke the theme of venerating the Santo Niño 70 percent of the time while dedicating only 30 percent of their work to brand or company visibility, he said.

“This is a different Sinulog 2026. In terms of performances, in terms of design, it’s more on Santo Niño — veneration of Santo Niño,” he said. “The guidelines and mechanics will be released next week.”

Tumulak acknowledged that several provinces withdrew from competing in the Sinulog grand parade due to the impacts of typhoon Tino, though many contingents have confirmed participation.

READ: LIST: Fiesta Señor 2026 Schedule of Activities

Typhoon-hit cities to skip Sinulog

Some Cebu local governments have announced they will skip Sinulog 2026 to redirect funds toward recovery from typhoon Tino.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony “Samsam” Gullas canceled all Christmas activities and the city’s Charter Day concert, saying the budget must instead support communities devastated by the typhoon.

“There are so many fellow Talisaynons who need help,” he said.

Danao City Mayor Ramon “Nato” Durano III likewise canceled their lantern parade and participation in Sinulog due to heavy damage in 14 barangays.

“Now our challenge is to look for funds for our city’s recovery,” he said.

City to tighten crowd control, traffic planning

Archival earlier announced that Sinulog concerts and major gatherings must be held outside Cebu City’s central districts for safety reasons.

“The concerts should be at the outskirts,” he said. “Concerts at Fuente and Plaza Independencia are no longer allowed.”

The city is finalizing traffic and peace-and-order plans, including shuttle buses servicing northern and southern routes and stricter cooperation with police for crowd management and liquor control.

“Our most critical task is peace and order,” Archival said. “What is important here is crowd control through security.”

New rules for contingents, floats

Sinulog organizers have begun enforcing new rules for next year’s festival, including:

A potential cap of 35 contingents in the grand parade

Early inspections and strict adherence to the 12-foot height limit for floats

Qualifying rounds for Dakbayanon (City) and Kabataan (Youth) categories

Sto. Niño-centric designs for all floats

Continuation of the festival venue at Cebu City Sports Center

Preparations include ongoing coordination meetings, pastoral visits, and plans to revive the “Niño, Bisita sa Barangay” program.

Sinulog 2026 will be held on Jan. 18, with major festival activities rolling out in preceding weeks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available, including final confirmation from BINI’s management and event organizers.

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